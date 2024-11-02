Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban took to social media on Friday to clarify comments he made about former President Donald Trump during an appearance on “The View.”

Cuban apologized after claiming that Trump is “never around strong, intelligent women,” a comment that quickly drew backlash from Trump’s supporters and the former president. Speaking on “The View,” Cuban suggested Trump’s distance from Nikki Haley stemmed from his discomfort with women of intellect, following Haley’s critique of Trump’s campaign focus on “bromance and masculinity” over messaging that resonates with female voters.

“When I said this during the interview, I didn’t get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn’t about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former,” Cuban wrote on X. “And, I set myself up for the 6 sec soundbite. No excuses. Can’t nail every interview. My skin is thick enough.”

When I said this during the interview, I didn’t get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn’t about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former And, I set myself up for the 6… https://t.co/u0BNmrHiaL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 1, 2024

Trump responded to Cuban’s remarks and called the billionaire “a really dumb guy” in a post on X just hours after the show aired.

“Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s ‘hot stuff’ but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women,” Trump said. “Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women – With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong.”

Cuban’s attempt to backtrack may feel familiar to Americans after President Joe Biden’s recent clarification of a controversial remark about Trump’s supporters. When Biden called Trump supporters “garbage,” his team quickly softened the comment and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied Biden was making a general statement about the former president’s base.

“Just to clarify, he was not calling Trump supporters garbage which is why he put out, this is why he wanted to make sure that we put out a statement that clarified what he meant and what he was trying to say … He was regarding to the comedian, and I quote ‘I refer to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico by Trump’s supporter,’” Jean-Pierre said.

