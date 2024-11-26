An official for the National Institutes of Health has exploded the government’s fantasy narrative about COVID-19 and those infamous “vaccines” that were mandated, the six-foot rule, masks and more.

“I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting COVID, They don’t,” said Raja Cholan, the chief of Health Data Standards Branch, UK.S. National Library of Medicine, in the NIH.

“I probably shouldn’t be saying this out loud.”

He said the COVID schemes imposed on tens of millions by the government were “completely made up.”

“We’re all going to learn [about vaccine safety] when it’s too late,” he said.

“I PROBABLY SHOULDN’T BE SAYING THIS OUT LOUD;” @NIH Chief Confesses COVID Health Initiatives Were “COMPLETELY MADE UP” “I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting COVID. They don’t.” Adds, “We’re all going to learn [about vaccine safety] when it’s too late,” as… pic.twitter.com/VcQEHDxnjf — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) November 25, 2024

He said, “Pfizer and Moderna are just getting a bunch of money from it, from all these vaccine mandates.”

And, “For other vaccines like measles or whatever, you have to go through several rounds of approval. But these were accelerated through the approvals.”

“Like the six-foot rule. Remember that? Wasn’t based on any real evidence that that did anything. … It was completely made up.”

The stunning comments were released on a video from the O’Keefe Media Group, the first undercover video from its NIH Tapes series.

And the Gateway Pundit confirmed, “The National Institutes of Health (NIH) earlier this year finally admitted to funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This admission directly contradicts previous statements made under oath by Dr. Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).”

Fauci has consistently denied these allegations under oath.

The report said, “In a 2021 Senate hearing, Fauci clashed with Senator Rand Paul over Fauci’s involvement in funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research that led to COVID-19. Fauci and others at the NIH received huge kickbacks from Big Pharma from Covid vaccines.”

The National Institutes of Health admits to funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China@RepDLesko: “Did NIH fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth?” Dr. Tabak: “If you’re speaking about the generic term, yes, we did” pic.twitter.com/CnbFx2TUzQ — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 16, 2024