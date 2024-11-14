President-elect Donald Trump and his newly chosen Border Czar Tom Homan have vowed to crack down on the open border practices instituted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the policies that have allowed millions of illegal aliens including criminals and terrorists into the United States.

And, according to a report in the New York Post, agents for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are ready to pack up their desks and start marching border patrol.

Trump and Homan have vowed to “flood” sanctuary cities with officers in their effort, the report said.

The goal would be the arrests of millions of illegals who broke the law to enter the U.S. and have been roaming American streets.

The plan is that officers, thousands of them, who have been desk-bound making out paperwork for illegals for several years will be back on the streets.

“The federal agency has a total workforce of about 21,000 employees, which includes non-law enforcement personnel who handle administration work, according to a Department of Homeland Security budget overview,” the report said.

It explained the number of personnel to be reassigned isn’t clear yet, but what is clear is that Trump will have to work to rebuild the agency, and it has been depleted of manpower and funding under Joe Biden’s regime.

The report cited estimates that about two-thirds of the officers now are working behind desks, but the rank-and-file are thrilled to be back at work “catching criminals that Biden let roam freely in the country for the last four years without any consequences.”

In a recent interview with The Post Homan also put sanctuary cities, those regions protecting illegal aliens from federal law enforcement actions, on notice.

“If they’re not willing to do it then get out of the way — we’re coming,” Homan said.

Sources told the publication there are dozens of vacancies in some of the ICE offices that will need to be funded and filled.

That’s the result of the Biden-Harris agenda for open borders, the report explained.

Trump, whose first term was marked by border security, has seen a remarkable development since his election. Before he even takes office, there are confirmed reports that a migrant caravan of some 3,000, heading for the U.S. southern board had been cut in half by those no longer attempting to break into the U.S.