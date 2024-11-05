Popular podcast host Joe Rogan threw his full support behind former President Donald Trump on Monday, just one day before the election.

In recent weeks, the popular podcast host has separately interviewed Trump and his running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, to discuss their policy platform and thoughts on the campaign. Rogan endorsed Trump to X (formerly known as Twitter) after his interview with billionaire Elon Musk was released, applauding the SpaceX and Tesla founder for his case supporting Trump before.

“If it wasn’t for him we’d be f****d,” Rogan wrote of Musk. “He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast,” Rogan wrote.

In August, reports claimed Rogan had endorsed former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during an episode on his podcast, after praising the then-candidate, according to Deadline. However, the podcast host later took to X to state that his comments were not an endorsement, but just expressing his appreciation for Kennedy’s civility in politics.

“For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world,” Rogan wrote at the time.

Rogan’s interview with Trump on Oct. 25 has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube, while J.D. Vance’s episode has reached 14 million views. In addition to hosting Republican candidates, Rogan offered to have Vice President Kamala Harris on his show, telling Trump during their episode that he wanted to discuss her policies with her.

Despite the offer, Rogan later revealed that Harris’ campaign missed their “opportunity” to sit down with him while she was in Texas. The podcast host wrote on X that her team had wanted him to travel to her, even though he had offered to host her at his Austin studio while she was attending a rally in Texas.

