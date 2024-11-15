(NEW YORK POST) – The sale of InfoWars, Alex Jones’ right-wing conspiracy site, to The Onion could be held up in court after a judge questioned the transparency of the auction process Thursday.

The satirical news site placed the winning bid for the site at a bankruptcy auction in an offer backed by families of the Sandy Hook shooting, who are owed more than $1 billion from Jones in defamation judgments.

But the judge in Jones’ bankruptcy case said he had misgivings about how the auction was held at an emergency hearing in Houston later in the day and ordered an evidentiary hearing to sort out whether the auction was fair sometime next week.