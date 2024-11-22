An insider has confirmed Democrat plans for a “shadow” government, or “shadow cabinet,” that would have the goal of undermining America’s elected president, Donald Trump.

“You are now starting to see spots of messaging of how they plan to challenge the agenda of President-elect Trump. Last week, one-term House Member Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., in what can only be described as a Democrat fever dream, proposed a ‘shadow cabinet’ which appears to be either a desperate attempt to retain power or secure his place as a talking head on whatever is left of mainstream media,” explained Ami Sanchez, a life-long Democrat, in a commentary at Human Events.

“There are Left-wing organizations forming and a network of existing organizations picking up the ‘shadow government’ banner and calling for opposition to the agenda of Trump while making plans to defeat him before he even takes office.”

WND had reported earlier on plans by Nickel, who did not seek reelection and is leaving Congress, for the “shadow” operations and operatives.

House Democrats are denying the results of the 2024 election. They are trying to form a “shadow government” to defy and undermine President Trump’s authority. The Democratic Party is trying to lead an unconstitutional “insurrection” against Trump.pic.twitter.com/80x71y77HG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 15, 2024

Social media commenters wondered, “This sounds like a threat to our democracy,” and “Just start your own damn country why don’t ya?”

Also, “Treason,” and “This guy needs to be arrested for inciting division in Congress.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit, which reposted the Nickel comments, said, “Democrats and Trump-haters in the DC Swamp went to great lengths to hide their efforts to destroy President Trump, his family, individuals associated with his campaign, his top administration officials, and eventually, his supporters from 2016 to October 2024. This time around, Democrats apparently aren’t going to hide their plans to thwart the President and his administration.”

It called the video, previously posted by independent journalist Kyle Becker, “disturbing.”

Nickel proposed Sen. Adam Schiff as a shadow attorney general, Rep. Jahanna Hayes as shadow education secretary, Rep. Greg Meeks as shadow secretary of state, and more.

The Gateway Pundit said, “They are trying to form a “shadow government” to defy and undermine President Trump’s authority. The Democratic Party is trying to lead an unconstitutional ‘insurrection’ against Trump.”

As part of the Democrat Party’s ongoing attempts to divide America, Democrat @RepWileyNickel proposes a Democrat-led “Shadow Government” to opposes every move of every member of Trump’s cabinet. pic.twitter.com/3CRHZH7TLJ — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) November 15, 2024

Nickel did not run for re-election this year, and his seat quickly was snapped up by a Republican.

At Human Events, Sanchez confessed to being “a former Democrat Senate staffer and a former campaign junkie who has spent time working for and with Left-wing grassroots organizations and causes for 15 years.”

She voted, this year, for Donald Trump “because I believe in his ability to dismantle government bureaucracy, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies so that they cannot be used as a weapon against American citizens.”

And she warns leftists “have been working. Behind the scenes, they have been organizing, ready to defeat a Trump administration agenda.”

She also pointed to leftist tech companies “like Movement Labs” as part of the scheming to fight expected plans that would require federal employees to do their jobs, and just that.

“In other words, they believed that agencies and civil servants working within those agencies would be required to do their jobs, and would no longer be allowed to use their positions towards their own ends or the ends of their party,” the commentary said.

She said there also are state-level activists, such as leftist Colorado’s leftist Gov. Jared Polis, who is part of a new “Governors Safeguarding Democracy” ideology.