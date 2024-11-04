The House Judiciary Committee’s GOP members are sounding the alarm on Vice President Kamala Harris in a new report released Friday that details how Harris funneled millions in taxpayer dollars to the United Nations to support their open-border initiatives.

The 12-page report, titled “Inside the Biden-Harris Administration’s Open-borders Alliance with United Nations Bureaucrats” – shows how there have been an estimated 5.8 million illegal aliens released into the U.S. since January 2021, with an additional 1.9 million illegal aliens deemed as “gotaways.”

“The images of mass illegal immigration and chaos at the southwest border became a political liability for President Biden and Vice President Harris. But rather than fix the actual problem of illegal immigration, the Biden-Harris administration engaged in misdirection – teaming up with open-borders bureaucrats at the United Nations to allow aliens to bypass the southwest border altogether,” the report states in its executive summary.

The report goes on to note the State Department announced the Safe Mobility Initiative in June 2023, a plan to allow illegal aliens to “sidestep” the southern border. It was implemented under the direction of the Biden-Harris administration.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reportedly said the initiative would let migrants “avoid the risks associated with onward movement,” meaning undocumented migrants were swiftly moved from the southern border and into the interior of the U.S. to avoid the “damaging optics at the border.”

The initiative further enables aliens outside of the U.S. to consult with foreign nationals working for the UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration. These organizations facilitate illegal migrants to resettle in the U.S. through various means, including labor pathways and family reunification.

According to the report, the Safe Mobility Offices are located throughout Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador and are all paid for with taxpayer money. The committee estimates under the Biden-Harris administration, more than 18,000 aliens from Central and South America have resettled in the U.S. through the initiative.

Another 67,000 aliens have been referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for potential resettlement, while another 7,000 aliens have been identified as potentially eligible to enter through other means.

Additionally, the committee further found only 14% of IOM employees were U.S. citizens – clearly showing the Biden-Harris administration used U.S. taxpayer money to pay foreign nationals to facilitate illegal migration into the U.S.

Approximately $67.1 million of U.S. taxpayer dollars was spent by the UNHCR to fund the SMOs, with the IOM spending another $14.6 million in taxpayer funds for the initiative, equating to over $80 million in total.

The committee stated in the report it will continue conducting aggressive oversight of the Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policies.

