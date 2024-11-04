JERUSALEM – The failure of nearly four years of U.S. President Joe Biden’s foreign policy looks as though it was being brought into sharp relief Sunday, as a combination of direct verbal Iranian threats, as well as the initial signals of preparations for a ballistic missile strike being detected, brought the Middle East one step closer to an all-out regional war.

Ever since Israel responded to Iran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile strike, in which 181 projectiles were fired at the Jewish state – with perhaps up to three dozen hitting Israeli territory – with a series of highly precise airstrikes on Iranian military and missile production targets, which involved anywhere between one-third and one-half of the Israel Air Force, the likelihood of any Iranian restraint was next to non-existent. On Saturday, the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei threatened Israel with a “crushing response.”

“The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front,” Khamenei said in a video released by Iranian state media, according to the Times of Israel.

Iran’s Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami said: “We warn Washington and Tel Aviv that the Resistance Front will respond to them harshly. Iran is equipped with everything needed for war and is not afraid of threats.”

He has said the response will definitely take place, but has not elaborated when it might happen. Rumors circulated on X about the imposition of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the airspace above Iran issued by the Civil Aviation Authority from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, although Tehran has denied this. The prospect of Iran launching another ballistic missile strike while Americans are at the polls to select the 47th president is a tantalizing one.

Iran somewhat telegraphed its intentions ahead of the April attack – although it was not explicit – which enabled a coalition of countries, including the United States to knock most of the ballistic missiles, which made it out of Iranian airspace out of the sky. In the October attack there were also signals, although these were more opaque, and there was nothing like the same array of coalition forces prepared to defend Israeli territory.

IRGC Major General Hossein Salami: "The response against Israel ("True Promise 3″) will definitely take place. However, we cannot discuss the details."

Later in October, the U.S. placed eight THAAD interceptor batteries in Israel, to act as an extra layer of protection with Israel’s several tier missile defense shield. The U.S. Department of Defense clearly expected there to be further Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Israel – and this was before Israel had even retaliated for the second of Tehran’s attacks.

Further U.S. preparations for a significant Iranian strike were in evidence Sunday, as CENTCOM announced the arrival of 12 B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force base in North Dakota to the Al-Udeid base, southwest of the Qatari capital Doha.

B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The Biden administration also had a verbal warning for the mullahs and military strategists in Tehran, – which it delivered through the Swiss – saying it would be unlikely it would be able to restrain Israel in the event of another ballistic missile strike against its territory and citizens. This could be viewed as a veiled threat against Iran’s nuclear and oil sites, which Israel was careful to avoid in the wave of strikes it launched in late October.

The United States has sent a direct message to Iran, through the Swiss, warning it against launching another attack on Israel and stressing it won't be able to restrain the Israelis, @axios reported citing a US official and a former Israeli official.

“We won’t be able to hold… pic.twitter.com/P94kHKaEp6 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 2, 2024