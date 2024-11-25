JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Iran’s supreme leader calls for death sentences on Israel’s leaders, not arrest warrants

BREAKING Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Calls for Death Sentences Against Israeli Leaders Instead of Arrest Warrants pic.twitter.com/AR8uynlsqQ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2024

Iran’s supreme leader after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant last week over the war in Gaza.

Report: Israel said to agree to Lebanon ceasefire in principle

Israel and Lebanon are on the verge of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, two senior Israeli officials and two U.S. officials tell me. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/BgJFP88JAK — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 25, 2024

Israel has agreed in principle to a U.S.-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now working on how to present it to the public, according to multiple reports Sunday night, Netanyahu held high-level consultations on the matter.

UAE nabs the three Uzbek murderers of Chabad rabbi, reports suggest suspects were captured outside of UAE

✡️ BREAKING: The UAE Ministry of Interior (@moiuae) has announced that they have captured the Murderers of Chabad Rabbi Tzvi Kogan of Abu Dhabi. So far there are three Terrorists currently in custody and further investigation is being done. pic.twitter.com/Hk8jlbZ8XG — Shloime Zionce | שלומי זייאנץ (@Chusidel) November 24, 2024

The Emirati interior ministry announced on Sunday night that it has arrested “the three perpetrators involved in the murder of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident.”

White House condemns killing of Chabad rabbi in Abu Dhabi

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Sean Savett on the Murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE | The White House https://t.co/rLNrj6hJvU — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) November 24, 2024

The White House on Sunday issued a statement in which it condemned the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary to Abu Dhabi.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE and our prayers are with his family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the broader Jewish community, and all who are mourning his loss,” said National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett.

Israelis warned against travel to Thailand, authorities tell those already there to keep low profile

Israelis in Thailand are warned: Conceal anything that could identify you as Israeli/Jewish

Avoid updating your location on social media

Avoid discussing the security situation in Israel Does any other country tell its people to go into hiding on holiday? https://t.co/xmTArl46iR — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 24, 2024

On Nov. 12, the government “called on Israelis currently in Thailand to increase their awareness and pay attention to updates from the NSC due to emerging potential threat to Israelis in the country,” the council stated. “Roughly two weeks later, in light of the continued threats, the NSC raised the travel threat level to level two and is recommending to exercise increased caution.”

Col. Kemp: ‘ICC has shown it cannot be salvaged’

As Netanyahu is accused of war crimes in 2024, so Churchill was accused of war crimes in 1944, by the Nazis. There has been no more enthusiastic response to the ICC’s arrest warrants than the modern-day Nazis: Iran & Hamas. pic.twitter.com/AScWHfpWZ9 — Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ ⋁ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) November 24, 2024

According to Col. Richard Kemp, the former commander of the British military forces in Afghanistan, “Issuing an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu in 2024 is like issuing an arrest warrant for Winston Churchill in 1944. The Nazis branded Churchill a war criminal back then and of course the most enthusiastic supporters of the ICC accusations are the modern-day Nazis, Iran and Hamas.”

Iran to meet European diplomats amid escalating nuclear tensions

#Iranian diplomats will meet with their #British, #French, and #German counterparts on Nov. 29 to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran’s foreign ministry said Sun., just days after the UN passed a resolution condemning Tehran’s lack of cooperation.https://t.co/bjYzlefy3r — The Media Line (@TheMediaLine) November 25, 2024

Iranian diplomats will meet with their British, French, and German counterparts on Nov. 29 to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran’s foreign ministry said Sunday, just days after the U.N.’s atomic watchdog passed a resolution condemning Tehran’s lack of cooperation.

The resolution, sponsored by the three European powers and the U.S., a bloc otherwise known as the Quad, was adopted by the 35-member International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors last Thursday.

Israel strikes 12 Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon

⭕️ 12 Hezbollah command centers were struck by the IAF in Dahieh, Beirut, including sites used by Hezbollah’s Intelligence Unit, coast-to-sea missile unit, and Unit 4400—responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran through Syria into Lebanon. These command centers were used to… pic.twitter.com/NQ6xG6DRNN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 24, 2024

The Israeli Air Force struck a dozen Hezbollah command centers in the Iranian terror proxy’s stronghold in Dahieh south of Beirut on Sunday night.

Targets included operations hubs of Hezbollah’s intelligence unit, coast-to-sea missile unit and Unit 4400, which is responsible for the terrorist group’s weapons smuggling into Lebanon from Iran via Syria.

Ben Gvir decries accepting Lebanon ceasefire as ‘historic missed opportunity’

JUST IN⚡️ National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Ceasefire with Hezbollah: “Reaching an agreement with Lebanon is a grave mistake—a historic missed opportunity to eliminate Hezbollah. While I understand the constraints and justifications, this remains a serious error.… pic.twitter.com/paeSzXunbH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir tells Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling it “a grave mistake.”

In a post on X, the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit leader warns that accepting the ceasefire deal would mean missing out on a “historic” opportunity to destroy the Iranian-backed terrorist group.