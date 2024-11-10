Iraq moves to lower ‘age of consent’ for girls to 9 years old!

By David Brummer

(Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay)

JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Iraq moves to lower ‘age of consent’ for girls to 9 years old

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Iraq is poised to slash the legal age of consent from 18 to to nine, allowing men to marry young children. The proposed legal change – proposed by ultra-conservative Shia Muslim parties – also deprives women of rights to divorce, child custody and inheritance.

Qatar moves to expel Hamas leaders from Doha

Doha, Qatar (Pixabay)
Doha, Qatar

Less than a week since the presumptive election of Donald Trump as America’s 47th president and its impact is being felt across the Middle East. Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’ leaders for years is now moved to expel them, allegedly after a request from the White House, although the Qataris seemed to pour cold water on this.

Doha nixes further Israel-Hamas mediation, citing lack of seriousness on both sides

Artificial islands of Doha, Qatar (Pixabay)
Artificial islands of Doha, Qatar

In addition to expelling Hamas’ leadership from Doha, Qatar also announced it would play no further part in the ceasefire-for-hostages negotiations between Israel and Hamas. It framed the decision as reversible, saying it would reconsider if the parties demonstrate willingness to re-engage.

U.S., U.K. planes attack Houthi positions in Yemen

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the Amran governorate, and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported on Sunday.

Lloyd Austin warns new Israeli DM Katz over Gaza aid supply

The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned his new counterpart Israel’s incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz to the effect that Israel risks jeopardizing the ongoing provision of U.S. weaponry for the Gaza war if it does not credibly show it has improved the supply and distribution of aid to Gazan noncombatants.

Netanyahu names new Israeli ambassador to the United States

Dr. Yechiel Leiter (Video screenshot)
Dr. Yechiel Leiter

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named Dr. Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s new ambassador to the United States. Leiter, who is U.S.-born and is a proponent of the annexation of Judea and Samaria, lost a son who was fighting in the IDF in Gaza in 2023.

Trump nixes return to administration for two strongly pro-Israel voices

Nikki Haley appears during the cold open of 'Saturday Night Live' on Feb. 3, 2024
Nikki Haley

America’s incoming 47th President Donald Trump has publicly stated he will seek to neither re-engage former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, nor former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley as part of his second administration.

Israeli scholar: Iranians concerned about Trump’s White House return

Iran's flag (Image by jorono from Pixabay)

Dr. Tamar Gindin, an Iran scholar at the Azrieli Center and director of the online school for Iran and the Persian language has outlined how President Trump’s return to power marks a likely return to swingeing economic sanctions and downward pressure on the Iranian economy.

Iran denies plot to assassinate President Trump, labels it ‘malicious conspiracy’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed a report released by the Department of Justice on Friday stating that it thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden-Harris admin quietly waived terrorism sanctions on PA government

Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing Office Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Carlos Fyfe)

Just before Tuesday’s presidential election, the Biden-Harris administration quietly waived mandatory terrorism sanctions on the embattled Palestinian government — even as it determined that the government’s leaders are paying imprisoned terrorists and fomenting violence in breach of U.S. law.

IDF uncovers video of Hamas torturing Gazans

Israel’s military says it has discovered thousands of hours of sickening footage showing Hamas interrogators torturing innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The harrowing videos show male prisoners with sacks over their heads, chained to floors and ceilings in painful positions.

U.S. stalls on D9 bulldozer shipment to Israel

The partial U.S. arms embargo on Israel is affecting the battlefield in Gaza and Lebanon and could pose a risk to IDF soldiers. The U.S. is silently halting various arms shipments to the country but continues to support Israel in other ways, including a large-scale deal to acquire around 1,000 new APCs.

Evangelical leader says Israel has short window of opportunity to attack Iranian oil fields

Mike Evans assesses Israel has an eight-week opportunity before the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump to attack Iranian oil fields, and the coming year will see the United States herald a landmark peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Did Dutch police ignore Mossad intel warnings about Amsterdam ‘Jew hunt?’

The government in Amsterdam launched an inquiry into whether alerts from Jerusalem were overlooked prior to the mob attacks carried out on Thursday night against Israeli soccer fans, Justice Minister David van Weel said in a letter to the Dutch Parliament.

David Brummer

David Brummer, a WND contributing reporter, has extensive journalism experience and has written for both the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel. A native of London, he currently lives in Israel with his family. Read more of David Brummer's articles here.


Israel and MideastWND News Center

Leave a Comment