JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Iraq moves to lower ‘age of consent’ for girls to 9 years old

Iraq has lowered the age of consent for girls to 9. These are the ones who then invade Europe and America without documents. pic.twitter.com/fWxuCMhLEx — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 10, 2024

Iraq is poised to slash the legal age of consent from 18 to to nine, allowing men to marry young children. The proposed legal change – proposed by ultra-conservative Shia Muslim parties – also deprives women of rights to divorce, child custody and inheritance.

Qatar moves to expel Hamas leaders from Doha

Less than a week since the presumptive election of Donald Trump as America’s 47th president and its impact is being felt across the Middle East. Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’ leaders for years is now moved to expel them, allegedly after a request from the White House, although the Qataris seemed to pour cold water on this.

Doha nixes further Israel-Hamas mediation, citing lack of seriousness on both sides

In addition to expelling Hamas’ leadership from Doha, Qatar also announced it would play no further part in the ceasefire-for-hostages negotiations between Israel and Hamas. It framed the decision as reversible, saying it would reconsider if the parties demonstrate willingness to re-engage.

U.S., U.K. planes attack Houthi positions in Yemen

BREAKING: U.S. airstrikes start hitting Houthi targets in Sana’a, Yemen pic.twitter.com/NILwCOgk6P — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2024

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the Amran governorate, and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported on Sunday.

Lloyd Austin warns new Israeli DM Katz over Gaza aid supply

‘ : Since the beginning of last month, 713 aid trucks have entered northern Gaza. We also announced that we are opening yet another crossing to allow more aid to enter Gaza. The problem isn’t the… pic.twitter.com/BdLp2mBa0F — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) November 9, 2024

The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned his new counterpart Israel’s incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz to the effect that Israel risks jeopardizing the ongoing provision of U.S. weaponry for the Gaza war if it does not credibly show it has improved the supply and distribution of aid to Gazan noncombatants.

Netanyahu names new Israeli ambassador to the United States

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named Dr. Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s new ambassador to the United States. Leiter, who is U.S.-born and is a proponent of the annexation of Judea and Samaria, lost a son who was fighting in the IDF in Gaza in 2023.

Trump nixes return to administration for two strongly pro-Israel voices

America’s incoming 47th President Donald Trump has publicly stated he will seek to neither re-engage former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, nor former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley as part of his second administration.

Israeli scholar: Iranians concerned about Trump’s White House return

Dr. Tamar Gindin, an Iran scholar at the Azrieli Center and director of the online school for Iran and the Persian language has outlined how President Trump’s return to power marks a likely return to swingeing economic sanctions and downward pressure on the Iranian economy.

Iran denies plot to assassinate President Trump, labels it ‘malicious conspiracy’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed a report released by the Department of Justice on Friday stating that it thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden-Harris admin quietly waived terrorism sanctions on PA government

Just before Tuesday’s presidential election, the Biden-Harris administration quietly waived mandatory terrorism sanctions on the embattled Palestinian government — even as it determined that the government’s leaders are paying imprisoned terrorists and fomenting violence in breach of U.S. law.

IDF uncovers video of Hamas torturing Gazans

Breaking: The IDF uncovered thousands of hours of footage showing Hamas torturing innocent Palestinians. According to @NatalieLisbona, the victims include gay men, individuals accused of adultery, political opponents, and those suspected of “collaborating” with Israel pic.twitter.com/lU8bXIfCDm — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 10, 2024

Israel’s military says it has discovered thousands of hours of sickening footage showing Hamas interrogators torturing innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The harrowing videos show male prisoners with sacks over their heads, chained to floors and ceilings in painful positions.

U.S. stalls on D9 bulldozer shipment to Israel

Ynet: The Israeli Defense Ministry purchased 134 D9 bulldozers for the IDF, but the U.S. has been blocking the deal for months due to protests over their use in demolishing Palestinian homes in Gaza. Security officials state, “The D9s are worn out from operations, and we need… pic.twitter.com/XEWnKQa4jZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 10, 2024

The partial U.S. arms embargo on Israel is affecting the battlefield in Gaza and Lebanon and could pose a risk to IDF soldiers. The U.S. is silently halting various arms shipments to the country but continues to support Israel in other ways, including a large-scale deal to acquire around 1,000 new APCs.

Evangelical leader says Israel has short window of opportunity to attack Iranian oil fields

Trump supports Israeli attack on Iran oil fields But he wants it to happen , says evangelical leader Mike Evans. Find out more @Etgar_L ▼ https://t.co/aVWMASBrvB — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 10, 2024

Mike Evans assesses Israel has an eight-week opportunity before the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump to attack Iranian oil fields, and the coming year will see the United States herald a landmark peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Did Dutch police ignore Mossad intel warnings about Amsterdam ‘Jew hunt?’

Dutch police asking for forgiveness for interfering with the Jew hunt in Amsterdam: pic.twitter.com/XupJ6pGPK0 — Simon Soesan✡️ (@SimonSoesan) November 9, 2024

The government in Amsterdam launched an inquiry into whether alerts from Jerusalem were overlooked prior to the mob attacks carried out on Thursday night against Israeli soccer fans, Justice Minister David van Weel said in a letter to the Dutch Parliament.