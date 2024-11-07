Throughout the progression of history, countries have been called on to defend and protect their lands, their people and infrastructure from those who would invade, destroy and conquer.

To be prepared and willing to fight is the paramount responsibility of our leadership. To ensure the continuance of our way of life, our freedoms and system of governance should be the predominant mandate for our leaders, reinforced through the use of military preparedness.

America boasts one of the strongest military forces in the world and has the formidable ability to defend America, inflicting potent damage on those who would bring harm to our shores or assets around the globe.

As the Latin precept cautions us, “Si vis pacem, para bellum” – if you want peace, prepare for war.

But, in addition to military might, it’s also important to possess the state of mind, the mental commitment for any developing conflict.

In all ways, is America really prepared, standing stalwart and ready to defend our homeland? In today’s volatile, geopolitical environment, the presence and immediacy of war is overwhelming, ever present on the minds of governments and world citizenry.

Primordial wars were dependent on the fundamental foot soldier – boots on the ground – to fight and win. Machinery inserted itself into the fight with metal-clad ships and crudely devised tanks. Warfare progressed, adding improved technology into conflicts bringing more effective means of defense and death.

Tomorrow’s wars will be further determined by the glass screens of digital displays, robotics and the creative, autonomous thinking of distant commanders. More than those who face the enemy across the sights of their rifles, new methods once reserved for elite governments are now more available to less affluent yet equally dangerous foes.

And for America? While today’s battlefields are changing in their makeup and complexities, “peace through strength” requires asset availability.

As recently as a month ago, Robert Gates, the former defense secretary, warned that America’s armed forces are ill-equipped for the “very real prospect of war between nuclear-armed great powers.”

He tells us, “Our Army is shrinking, our Navy is decommissioning warships faster than new ones can be built, our Air Force has stagnated in size, and only a fraction of the force is available for combat on any given day.”

Dr. Mark Schneider, former senior Pentagon nuclear strategist, observes, “Today, we do not have ‘science-based stockpiles’; conversely, Russia has new and improved nuclear weapons.”

Former director of the U.S. Defense Nuclear Agency Vice Adm. Robert Monroe has written extensively, warning for years that U.S. failure to test and develop new nuclear weapons is an existential threat.

Senior military leaders testifying behind closed doors before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee state that we now face some of the most dangerous global threats since World War II. Darkening that already disturbing picture, they explained that our armed forces are at risk of being under-equipped and outgunned, struggling to build and maintain ships, with fighter jet fleets dangerously small and military infrastructure outdated.

Sen. Roger Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote just last week. “[President Biden] you seem poised to leave the next president a weak hand.” America can never tolerate a weakened military.

In President Donald Trump’s administration (2018), the military made a decision to develop a new nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile, with a focus on the threat from Russia.

But in 2022, the Biden administration said in its review that the sea-launched cruise missile program (SLCM-N) was “unnecessary and would be canceled. …” Pentagon documents confirmed, “The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missiles.”

Dr. Peter Pry, a respected authority on America’s nuclear defenses, former CIA intelligence officer, and executive director of the Homeland Security Task Force, said, “These would restore tactical nuclear capabilities to U.S. attack submarines and surface ships, offsetting an imbalance that exists with the Russian Navy – heavily armed for winning a nuclear war at sea.”

“By nearly every measure of force structure – the number of brigades, aircraft, ships and subs, Marine battalions, and end strength, is smaller than when the post-9/11 buildup began,” wrote expert Todd Harrison of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Sen. Wicker agrees we need investment.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Welsh said, “The Air Force has 12 entire fleets of aircraft that qualify for antique license plates in Virginia.”

The perception of our “military might” as a deterrence should be as persuasive as our response to aggression.

Eric Caron, former DHS and INTERPOL agent who has dealt with worldwide military and law enforcement interactions, reflects: “The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 raised concerns about America’s planning and execution of military operations. The overall results undermined U.S. credibility and raised questions about readiness for future conflicts.”

Caron’s bottom line: “With emphasis on social agendas, including DEI, defunding / demonizing police and military, America is NOT mentally or militarily prepared to win a war.”

David Harmes, former U.S. Army CW3 and captain, with a combined 40 years in service, observes:

Mentally prepared? “NO: too many are worried more about ‘affirmative action’ than ability. ‘Social Red Flags’ with categories that did not exist a generation ago.”

Resounding confirmation comes from retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness. Decades of service experienced in weapons and warfare and as a squadron and wing commander gives him valuable insight into our military operations around the world.

“Militarily, I would say absolutely not,” he stated. “The recruiting pool of eligible young people is very small, and the current generation is pretty soft.

“And from a capability perspective, we’re still out pacing everyone, but China is coming up fast on us: naval power, ship building, doubling their missile (ICBM) count, are all signs we are in a dangerous situation. Adding any lack of political will to defend our own people and we won’t be the biggest and meanest dog on the block much longer.”

Retired MG Paul Vallely, with 31 years of U.S. Army service, retiring as deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, with over 15 years’ experience in Special Operations, Psychological and other Civil-Military Operations, observes:

“Militarily, the policies of the Biden-Harris administration have invited conflict, diminished America’s standing around the globe, and imperiled our national security. Over the last four years, peace throughout the world has been upended.”

During President Trump’s first term, he stood sentinel against aggression toward our homeland and our allies – a leader who was respected, even feared around the world; strong, resolute in his determination for peace backed by our military presence.

Throughout the last four years, we’ve seen an administration weak, reserved and vulnerably focused on apologetically spreading appeasement, combined with our cash, to buy protection from our enemies.

Now with the reelection of President Trump, the resulting effect should be a retreat of threats and danger, a bulwark of power and resistance, a warning to those who would harm us.

But he does not take office until Jan. 20, 2025, so are we left with an open window of opportunity to allow, even encourage our enemies to take military advantage?

Col. Maness reflects, “Yes, the most likely scenario may be China deciding to take Taiwan by force if they believe they can achieve the objectives in a short period of time such as three weeks to a month.”

And MG Vallely observes, “Yes, from within and from China.”

America has been looked to as the world’s peacekeeper, demonstrating strength and determination in the pursuit of stability; the formidable deterrent, the definitive arbiter of conflicts for the betterment of the world.

But the results of those objectives are shaped by our preparedness, will and fortitude, without which we experience the quagmire of protracted conflicts, increasing death and debt, and consternation of the American people.