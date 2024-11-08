Echoes of the American Civil War were heard this week in the governor’s press room. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called a special legislative session to take the first steps to secede from an America led by Donald Trump. California will be kept free of Washington-imposed slavery.

Of course, in the political verbiage of the 21st century, the session will “protect California values” such as “fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, immigrant families and more.”

These things, the governor declared, are threatened by the election of Donald Trump.

The first step of this special legislative session will be to “shore up California’s defenses against an incoming federal administration that has threatened the state on multiple fronts.”

Apparently, he has in mind secession from the union. But first, some more rhetoric:

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack – and we won’t sit idle.” And then Newsom borrows from Winston Churchill: “California have faced this challenge before and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and the resources they need to thrive.”

He does not mention what constituted the previous challenge, or how a vote of the American people threatens residents of California, but he involved California’s attorney general, who declares, “No matter what the incoming administration has in store, California will keep moving forward.”

The governor’s handout also involves Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, quoted as saying, “I’m ready to fight harder than ever for opportunity, equality and a Golden State that works for each and every resident.” Completing the great wall of California is a similar endorsement from State Senate President Mike McGuire with a declaration that “We learned a lot about former President Trump in his first term – he’s petty, vindictive and will do what it takes to get his way no matter how dangerous the policy may be. California has come too far and accomplished too much to simply surrender and accept his dystopian vision for America.”

So much danger and so little time.

The first duty of this special legislative session is to issue public statements. What President Trump says will be refuted. The special session will focus on women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights. The special session will appropriate more money to the attorney general to file litigation against the Trump administration.

Once would surmise from Newsom’s press release that he already has rescued California from the dark ages: “Since 2019 Governor Newsom and the California Legislature have defended progress, expanded civil rights, and protected California values.” One wonders how the Golden State survived from the gold rush days of 1849 to the coming of Gavin.

His bragging points to sustain his modest appraisal of his accomplishments then cite 25 legislative bills and $200 million consumed to “protect reproductive rights” and $45 billion spent on climate change energy policy. That is, by the way, a gross understatement of the state’s climate expenditures.

With the change in administration coming in Washington, D.C., Newsom suddenly has discovered states’ rights, so much so he is one step away from secession. In fact the similarities are so strong, Newsom studiously avoided the race issue in this media blitz.

The announcement had to be covered by local media, and so Newsom was able to campaign against Donald Trump even before Trump assumed office. Setting aside the issues Newsom raised, the Democrat Party is not going to consider any policy changes or moderations. They are right on all issues. The Republicans are not only wrong, they are repugnant, and the voters, well, they screwed up, partly because freedom of speech was not corrected by the managers of “mis” and “dis” information.