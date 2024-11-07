Israel purchases squadron of 25 F-15E fighter jets ahead of expected strikes on Iran

The Israel Ministry of Defense inked a major weapons acquisition deal Wednesday with aviation giant Boeing to purchase more than two dozen of the next generation of F-15 fighter jets.

U.N. tells Israel, ‘replacing UNRWA is your responsibility’

The United Nations has said that replacing the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, was not the world body’s responsibility, signaling it was Israel’s problem.

IDF airstrikes kill 60 Hezbollah terrorists deep into Lebanon

Sixty Hezbollah terrorists were killed over the past day in Israeli airstrikes on 20 targets north of Lebanon’s Litani River, including in Baalbek, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.



Hezbollah rockets target Trump Heights town in israel’s Golan

The community on the strategic plateau was renamed Ramat Trump – or Trump Heights – in 2019 after then-President Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Knesset approves legislation to deport family members of terrorists

The Knesset (Israel Parliament) passed into law early on Thursday morning a bill proposal to enable the expulsion under certain conditions of family members of Israeli citizens or residents who have committed acts of terrorism.

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israel over September pager attacks

Lebanon’s government said Wednesday it had filed a complaint with the UN’s International Labor Organization (ILO) against Israel, citing deadly attacks allegedly involving explosive devices hidden in pagers that killed dozens and injured thousands across the country in September.

U.S., Saudis negotiate limited bilateral agreement, excludes Israel peace deal in near future

The Biden administration and the Saudi government are quietly negotiating a limited bilateral security agreement, setting aside long-standing aspirations for achieving a “mega-deal” which would include normalized relations between Riyadh and Jerusalem.