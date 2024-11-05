Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Israeli-Americans already sent in absentee ballots: Which way will they swing?

“My volunteers are helping voters navigate a system that is incredibly complex and logistically impossible because we have to abide by different rules in 51 jurisdictions,” explained Marc Zell, whose law firm in downtown Jerusalem is doubling as the headquarters for Republican Overseas Israel, where phones were ringing off the hook on Sunday.

50 Orthodox rabbis endorse Trump for president

One day after the VP Kamala Harris campaign announced 33 “Orthodox rabbis” had endorsed her candidacy – the majority of whom were neither Orthodox nor properly ordained – more than 50 Orthodox rabbis signed a letter, firmly backing President Trump.

U.S. serviceman wounded in Gaza pier incident, dies of wounds

A U.S. soldier who was injured while delivering aid to Gaza on President Biden’s failed floating pier in the spring died from his injuries on Thursday, CNN reported Monday.

Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, 23, was one of three U.S. service members hurt May 23 while working on the temporary floating pier that Biden announced with great fanfare during his State of the Union address in March.

Netanyahu offers millions of dollars, safe passage from Gaza for release of hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prepared to offer captors of hostages in Gaza “several million dollars” for the release of each hostage.

The PM is also prepared to guarantee “safe passage” out of Gaza for captors and their families who release hostages.

Israel officially voids 1967 agreement recognizing UNRWA

Israel’s Foreign Ministry officially informed the United Nations that the country is withdrawing from the 1967 agreement recognizing the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA after the Knesset passed legislation to severely limit the operations of the agency in Israel, Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Israeli think tank pushes for greater Jewish outreach to evangelicals

The Jerusalem Public Policy Institute (JPPI) released a study last week emphasizing the importance of Jewish outreach to evangelicals, especially critical in light of the ongoing war. In “American Evangelicals, Jews, and Israel,” the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) urged Israeli decision makers to explore “new strategies, promoting shared values and inclusivity to maintain broad, stable support for Israel.”

IDF on high alert over fears Iran is preparing its November surprise

The IDF has heightened its state of alert and readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to the recent Israeli strike, military sources said on Monday. This increased vigilance includes daily situational assessments across all branches and divisions of the IDF General Staff, including the Home Front Command.

Hamas rejects Cairo’s proposal for brief ceasefire, release of 4 hostages

Gaza’s ruler, Hamas, has elected to continue the punishment meted out to its citizens following its refusal of a short-term ceasefire and hostage release deal, which Egypt proposed.

Hezbollah fighters killed by IDF originated from two Asian countries

Several Hezbollah terrorists killed by Israeli forces after infiltrating into the country from Southern Lebanon were later found to be citizens of two unnamed Asian countries, Israel’s Army Radio reported on Tuesday.