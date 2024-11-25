U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has voiced his support for President-elect Donald Trump should he choose, after he takes office, to use parts of the U.S. military to remove illegal aliens from the nation.

The senator said, “I support the president,” when he specifically was asked about using the military to work on the massive deportation problem that is being left behind by the border mismanagement by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“We have a national security crisis in this country right now because of our open border, and when he declares it a national emergency, he can appropriately use the military,” the senator said in an interview with Fox News. “There are over 10 million illegal immigrants in the country right now.

“We are talking about drug dealers, people in criminal cartels. These are folks who have actually been murdering, raping, poisoning American citizens. When you take a look at the president’s magnificent victory, the decisive victory, I think it’s because people were scared about all of these people in the country illegally. People want to feel safe in their own homes,” he said.

@SenJohnBarrasso discusses Trump possibly using the military to aid in mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

A report in the Daily Wire pointed out that, “Barrasso correctly noted that the overwhelming majority of the American public supports Trump conducting mass deportations.”

The senator criticized those “big city mayors and governors” who want to run a “sanctuary” operation to defy federal law.

They, “unbelievably, are more concerned about the rights, the so called rights of illegal immigrants than they are about the safety of their own citizens,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says he supports Trump’s plan for mass deportations, but not using the military for it, “because it’s illegal.”

“We’ve had a distrust of putting the army into our streets,” he says, calling for deportations “through the normal process of domestic policing.”

“I will not support and will not vote to use the military in our cities. I think it’s a terrible image.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he supports President-elect Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations, but not his suggestion of using the military for it, "because it's illegal." "We've had a distrust of putting the army into our streets," he says, calling for deportations "through…"

