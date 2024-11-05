PALM BEACH, Florida – Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News and Oprah Winfrey moments after casting his ballot Tuesday morning, saying the network and the left-leaning cultural icon should be “ashamed” of themselves.

His comments came after Oprah Winfrey joined Democrat presidential nominee in Philadelphia Monday, saying: “We don’t get to sit this one out. If we don’t show up tomorrow (Election Day), it is entirely possible that we will never have the opportunity to cast a ballot again.”

Oprah to women voters: If you don’t elect Kamala, you will lose voting rights: pic.twitter.com/revlRwgOM4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2024

Speaking to reporters after voting Tuesday morning in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump reacted: “Actually, I’m disappointed. I think Oprah’s become a major divider in our country, and I think, frankly, she should be ashamed of herself.

“And you know who else should be ashamed? Fox. Because I’ve seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement. And I think it’s a disgrace what Fox does. Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They’re not pro-Trump at all.”

“They’ve put Oprah on all morning long. That’s all I see is Oprah. And you know, I knew Oprah very well. She’s been at Mar-a-Lago many times.”

“She knows me. She wanted to run with me as a vice president. She was gonna be the vice president. She wrote me a letter. It’s in the book. And now she goes and makes statements like that. She’s a divider, and Barack Hussein Obama is a divider too.”

Trump urged Republican voters who are casting their ballots on Tuesday to remain in line to vote, even if there’s a long wait.

“I’d like the Republicans to stay in line,” Trump said. “Democrats, if they like, they can leave, but I’d like the Republicans to stay in line.”

