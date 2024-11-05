‘It’s a disgrace what Fox does’: WATCH President Trump shred Fox News and Oprah Winfrey on Election Day

By Joe Kovacs

Fox News studio (X profile)

PALM BEACH, Florida – Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News and Oprah Winfrey moments after casting his ballot Tuesday morning, saying the network and the left-leaning cultural icon should be “ashamed” of themselves.

His comments came after Oprah Winfrey joined Democrat presidential nominee in Philadelphia Monday, saying: “We don’t get to sit this one out. If we don’t show up tomorrow (Election Day), it is entirely possible that we will never have the opportunity to cast a ballot again.”

Speaking to reporters after voting Tuesday morning in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump reacted: “Actually, I’m disappointed. I think Oprah’s become a major divider in our country, and I think, frankly, she should be ashamed of herself.

“And you know who else should be ashamed? Fox. Because I’ve seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement. And I think it’s a disgrace what Fox does. Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They’re not pro-Trump at all.”

“They’ve put Oprah on all morning long. That’s all I see is Oprah. And you know, I knew Oprah very well. She’s been at Mar-a-Lago many times.”

“She knows me. She wanted to run with me as a vice president. She was gonna be the vice president. She wrote me a letter. It’s in the book. And now she goes and makes statements like that. She’s a divider, and Barack Hussein Obama is a divider too.”

Trump urged Republican voters who are casting their ballots on Tuesday to remain in line to vote, even if there’s a long wait.

“I’d like the Republicans to stay in line,” Trump said. “Democrats, if they like, they can leave, but I’d like the Republicans to stay in line.”

Joe Kovacs

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs


