A leaked memo from the Aspen Skiing Company, which runs the Aspen Mountain ski resort, several other slopes near the exclusive enclave for the rich in Colorado’s mountains, and multiple motels and restaurants, explains its views of Americans’ election of President-elect Donald Trump – as a failure.

Further, the memo insists that perhaps more needs to be done to push the leftist agenda.

“Clearly, the approach of trying to model, speak aggressively, and ‘teach’ others is not sufficient,” it warned in a memo to employees.

The comments were reported in the Substack column for Glenn K. Beaton, who said the ski company, owned by the Crown family of Chicago, now has joined “The Resistance.”

That’s a term used for opponents of Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda who have pledged to do what they can to oppose the president during his coming four years in office.

Trump, in fact, won both the popular vote – by a wide margin – and the Electoral College – by a landslide – last week and is to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Beaton explained, “Your correspondent has reviewed a memo labelled ‘For Internal Distribution Only’ from the CEO of the company that owns and operates the skiing operations at Aspen and Snowmass (referred to locally as ‘SkiCo’). It’s a doozy.”

He pointed out “SkiCo” during Trump’s first term had opposed his enforcement of immigration laws, since they were “un-American” and “coincidentally … impacted SkiCo’s supply of low-paid workers.”

So the comments weren’t a surprise, but were “worth noting, especially if you happen to be one of their customers,” the report said.

In it, a company official complains that voters picked “a vision that can be viewed as openly at odds with some of the values [SkiCo] stands for.”

Those, he specified, are, “Equality, democracy, civility, compassion, tolerance, sustainability, open-mindedness, gratitude, freedom, integrity, and justice.”

“In short, in the public opinion of the CEO of SkiCo, the election represents a triumph of the opposite of all that. It represents a triumph of inequality, anti-democracy, incivility, unsustainability, close-mindedness, ingratitude, tyranny, and injustice,” the report said.

“He fails to explain how an open election, in which a candidate won a majority of both the people and the Electoral College, is anti-democratic. Perhaps he meant anti-Democrat.”

And, the report notes, there was the condemnation of “half the country with whose votes he disagrees are intolerant.”

It noted that the company “does enjoy numerous leases of Forest Service lands owned by the government.”

The point of the memo, the report said is that “the operator of Aspen and Snowmass considers you persona non grata if you’re in the half+ of the country that voted for Donald Trump.”