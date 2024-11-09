The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris agenda to have a wide-open southern border and allow millions of illegal aliens into the United States offers a threat to America’s jobs, schools, cities and towns and even elections and residents.

Also, the nation’s health.

“Besides compromising the safety of Americans by releasing over half a million illegal immigrants with criminal records in communities throughout the United States, the Biden administration has ignited yet another crisis by failing to properly screen migrants for contagious diseases,” according to a report from Judicial Watch.

The organization long has documented the health threats from illegals, including that unaccompanied alien children fueled a respiratory virus epidemic that struck American kids across the country and killed at least nine.

At that time, reports confirmed those children were bringing in diseases including swine flu, dengue fever, tuberculosis, and Ebola.

“That was over a decade ago under Obama’s weak border policies and, predictably, the problem has worsened significantly during the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis that has gripped the nation under Biden and his laughable border czar, Kamala Harris,” the organization reported.

“Besides the detrimental impact on national security, civilian safety, and taxpayer-funded programs (among others), mass migration is compromising health.”

Tuberculosis, the deadly infectious disease that attacks the lungs and was once considered to be eradicated in the U.S., is on the rise now, the organization reported.

It said the Federation for American Immigration Reform has confirmed that the threat again is on the rise in the U.S.

“One key factor of the resurgence of TB in the U.S. is open borders and mass immigration,” the organization revealed. “The massive, unregulated influx of migrants from countries with higher TB rates than the United States has helped spread the disease. Even legal immigrants and refugees—who are required to undergo medical screenings before arriving in the United States—may have latent TB which then progresses to active TB and becomes transmissible once inside the United States.”

Cases of TB in the U.S. were up 34% from 2020 to 2023, the report said.

Those cases now are higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, it reported.

“Nationally, 76% of TB cases in 2023 occurred in foreign-born patients and counties, states as well as metropolitan areas with high foreign-born populations have larger rates of TB than those with lower foreign-born populations.”

Cited were inadequacies in the government’s screening for TB, as in some cases there isn’t any.

By now, some regions have TV rates “exceeding rates in high-risk countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Lebanon,” the erpot said.

The costs of treating a standard infection runs about $20,000, but if it’s a drug-resistant strain that can rocket to $500,000.

The National Institutes of Health confirmed, “immigration is an important factor in TB epidemiology, where migrants may originate from countries with substantially higher TB burden.”