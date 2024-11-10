Radio host Charlamagne tha God told ABC News host Jonathan Karl on Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election because voters trusted former President Donald Trump more on the border and the economy.

President-elect Trump gained support among both black and Hispanic voters in pre-election polling, largely due to the economy and immigration, securing the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency early Wednesday morning. Charlamagne told Karl that many voters thought about whether they were better off financially and if they were safe.

“It’s literally that simple. Every day people wake up and all they want to do is have more money in their pocket and they want to feel safe. I don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, those are the two things that you’re thinking about every day. How can I keep some money in my pocket and how can I stay safe?” Charlamagne said. “And when you look at, you know, issues like the economy, when you look at the border, that’s what I was telling people when we had this conversation back in February was having conversations with folks and they was telling me, oh my God. These gangs are coming into our neighborhood and I know it’s because of the border, we got to close the border, like, they were having these conversations.”

“This was the first time in my life that I heard people in my community, black people, brown people, having those conversations,” Charlamagne added. “So that was going to be an issue. They felt like things were safer. They felt like the border was safer, you know, under Trump, and by the way, it’s not like the Democrats didn’t want border security. They just didn’t know how to message it right.”

Trump gained support among both Hispanic and black voters in polling prior to Election Day, largely because these voters gave him high marks on handling the economy and immigration. Harris regained some support from Hispanic voters in pre-election polling after replacing President Joe Biden, but still lagged behind Biden’s numbers in the 2020 election in both pre-election polling and in exit polls.

“Build the wall may sound elementary, but do you know what that signals to people? Border security. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less,” Charlamagne said. “Don’t complicate it by saying, we got to have the most comprehensive border plan, and there’s a bipartisan border bill the Democrats and Republicans couldn’t agree on, and Donald Trump shot it down. No. Trump is saying, build the wall.”

“And when they were telling you that it was a problem, y’all were saying, no. It’s not a problem,” Charlmagne continued. “Let’s create sanctuary cities and let’s bring the people into our cities and when they started putting those illegal immigrants on the buses and the planes to the sanctuary cities, what did they say then? No. Don’t come. So it looked like the Republicans were right and Democrats were wrong.”

