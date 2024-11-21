Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

One may wonder how it was possible for the American mainstream media to turn into a Marxist propaganda channel. A journalist’s ethical job was originally to objectively present facts, not manipulatively manufacture consent for certain political ideologies. Yet, since the 1960s, journalism has changed dramatically as the left-wing ideal is to coerce and force the public to agree with the Marxist narrative.

Leading Marxist intellectuals like Herbert Marcuse, the architect of the 1960s student revolution, spoke vividly about the importance of departing from the classical freedom of free speech, quenching it through “repressive tolerance.” In “A critique of pure tolerance,” he explains how to shut down the respect for plurality and the views of conservatives and others who were critical of his radical ideology. The aim was to kill the immensely prosperous traditional Western culture and quench its economic success. The admirer of Karl Marx, Vladimir I. Lenin, founder of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) further explained the Marxist tactic of ruthlessly curbing free speech: “We must be ready to employ trickery, deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth. … We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion and scorn towards those who disagree with us.”

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid’s recent on-air speech is a textbook example of this type of Marxist-Leninist trickery, deceit and slandering of political opponents. It is a remarkable testament to the deterioration of American journalism that she was even allowed on air. Reid began by admitting – hours before the Nov. 5 election results came in – that MSNBC biasedly had done all it could to ensure Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election. She explained that “one side stands for freedom while the other meets the textbook definition of fascism, a far-right dictatorial regime, a Hitler’s Germany or Franco’s Spain or Mussolini’s Italy, but also white-ruled South Africa before Mandela and the black majority took control, or Vladimir Putin’s Russia, or Victor Orbán’s Hungary or Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela today that suppresses the rights of women and minorities, uses the military to execute the whims of a strongman dictator, and controls and suppresses the press, education, the arts, rewrites history to suit a favored and dominant racial class, and foments extravagant corruption in order to enrich the dictator and his friends. We have warned you about Donald Trump’s profound unfitness for office.”

So, the man Americans overwhelmingly voted for is a dictator, not democratically elected?! Does she have any idea of how utterly ignorant she is perceived abroad? Is she even able to place Hungary on the map? Or is she just reading a given text from a teleprompter? Is she aware of the horrifying deterioration and corruption of South Africa since the ANC took power, how corporate globalists are notoriously exploiting the resources of that nation?

How can an editor allow such incompetence and lack of knowledge on display, totally out of sync with reality? Are there no checks-and-balances for employment at MSNBC? Most of those she called dictators are elected by the people, Reid displaying arrogant contempt for the citizens of other nations.

The cringe continued as she claimed to know what President-elect Trump intended to do if he returned to power: “Threatening to lock up and even execute his political opponents … capital punishment and releasing the police unrestrained, using the military to suppress protests, banning abortion nationwide, persecuting LGBTQ Americans, spiking prices and crashing the economy with across-the-board tariffs that amounts to a giant Trump tax on everything you buy that is imported from overseas.”

If not pure stupidity, the Joy Reid speech could be in the Nancy Pelosi Marxist spirit. Pelosi is infamous for openly explaining the Democrat playbook on how the Democratic Party smears its opponents with falsehoods and lies, then reports the smear and lies to the press, then uses the same smear reported in the press to re-validate the lies as these are “confirmed by the press.” It is apparently called The Wrap Up Smear, of which Pelosi describes a tactic.

Maybe Reid was simply reading a Wrap Up Smear. If so, why do journalists so easily and proudly agree to present undocumented allegations and slander? Has she no shame? Is peer-pressure really so strong that facts no longer matter in journalism?

The gigantic irony is that the Joy Reid speech becomes a textbook example of the repressive tactics that permeated the Soviet journalists. The glaring willingness to present lies puts on display the desperate need to confirm to MSNBC peer pressure – which thereby defines Reid as a remarkably weak woman, the type of feeble, incompetent individual who should never have been allowed on air in the first place.