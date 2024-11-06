Judea and Samaria residents ‘euphoric’ over Trump victory

By David Brummer

President Donald J. Trump waves and gestures to the crowd upon his arrival to Midland International Air and Space Port in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, where he was greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Texas Lt.Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Republican Chairman Allen West, U.S. Representative candidates, and members of the community. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Israel/Middle East Brief

Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday night’s election was cheered across much of Judea and Samaria, as local leaders and residents assess his presence in the White House will enable Jewish sovereignty over the land.

Ben Gvir praises Trump victory, says time for sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, death penalty for terrorists

Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and welcomed the seeming reelection of President Trump in the U.S. elections, said “this is the time for sovereignty, this is the time for complete victory.”

Hamas official says Trump will be tested on claim about stopping war

Sami Abu Zuhri (X)
Sami Abu Zuhri

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday that Donald Trump will be tested on his statements that he can stop the war within hours as U.S. president.

WATCH: Ben Shapiro jokes his and Trump’s visit to Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave was ‘election turning point’

Hezbollah rocket barrage targets central Israel, one impacted inside Ben Gurion Airport’s perimeter fence

For the first time since Oct. 8, 2023, a Hezbollah rocket which targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport impacted inside its perimeter fence, although it struck open ground and did not cause any injuries.

Israel’s opposition leaders decry Gallant sacking as ‘act of insanity’

Yoav Gallant (X)
Yoav Gallant

Standing alongside National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman and The Democrats head Yair Golan at a Knesset press conference, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said Gallant’s dismissal was an “act of insanity by an incompetent prime minister.”

Report: Biden administration expresses ‘surprise’ at Gallant ouster

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are briefed by national security advisers and members of law enforcement agencies on the assassination attempt Saturday on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

American officials say the Biden administration is ‘concerned’ by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to replace his defense minister, speculating that the premier used the election as an opportunity to remove a figure considered more moderate by the White House.

Iran claims readiness if either U.S., Israel carry out preemptive strike

Ayatollah Khamenei (Video screenshot)
Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran, fearing it has been put on notice after Donald Trump’s seemingly sweeping victory in the U.S. presidential election, said it is ready for confrontation with Israel, and does not rule out a preemptive strike either by the United States – presumably as one of Joe Biden’s last official acts – or Israel.

WATCH: Heavy rains and ice balls fall in Saudi Arabian desert

David Brummer

