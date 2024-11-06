Israel/Middle East Brief

Judea and Samaria residents ‘euphoric’ over Trump victory

Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday night’s election was cheered across much of Judea and Samaria, as local leaders and residents assess his presence in the White House will enable Jewish sovereignty over the land.

Ben Gvir praises Trump victory, says time for sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, death penalty for terrorists

Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and welcomed the seeming reelection of President Trump in the U.S. elections, said “this is the time for sovereignty, this is the time for complete victory.”

Hamas official says Trump will be tested on claim about stopping war

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday that Donald Trump will be tested on his statements that he can stop the war within hours as U.S. president.

Hezbollah rocket barrage targets central Israel, one impacted inside Ben Gurion Airport’s perimeter fence

For the first time since Oct. 8, 2023, a Hezbollah rocket which targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport impacted inside its perimeter fence, although it struck open ground and did not cause any injuries.

Israel’s opposition leaders decry Gallant sacking as ‘act of insanity’

Standing alongside National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman and The Democrats head Yair Golan at a Knesset press conference, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said Gallant’s dismissal was an “act of insanity by an incompetent prime minister.”

Report: Biden administration expresses ‘surprise’ at Gallant ouster

American officials say the Biden administration is ‘concerned’ by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to replace his defense minister, speculating that the premier used the election as an opportunity to remove a figure considered more moderate by the White House.

Iran claims readiness if either U.S., Israel carry out preemptive strike

Tehran, fearing it has been put on notice after Donald Trump’s seemingly sweeping victory in the U.S. presidential election, said it is ready for confrontation with Israel, and does not rule out a preemptive strike either by the United States – presumably as one of Joe Biden’s last official acts – or Israel.

