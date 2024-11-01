Kamala Harris delivered what we can all hope is her final slur against Donald Trump on Tuesday night at the Ellipse on the National Mall in view of the White House. This is the location where Donald Trump addressed supporters on January 6th when then-Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to suspend the electoral-vote count and allow a 10-day investigation into the charges of election fraud, allowing states to conduct an audit. Pence, not fulfilling his duty, destroyed his career, unless he decides to run as a Democrat perhaps with Liz Cheney – or maybe they could form the RINO Party.

Regardless, I watched Trump’s entire speech on January 6th. He never once incited the crowd to riot. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Trump ended the speech saying, “After this, we’re going to walk down … to the Capitol, and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. … We have to demand that Congress do the right thing, and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated – lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today.”

Even left-leaning Snopes admits it’s true that the Democrats’ video used in the J6 hearings omitted Trump’s telling supporters to “peacefully and patriotically” protest at the Capitol. That piece of the speech must not have met the criterion of being part of the narrative they wanted to drive into the minds of the American people.

Not to be deterred by the facts, at Kamala’s rally Tuesday night, she stated, “Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election.”

Is that what Donald Trump did? And what were these supposed insurrectionists “armed” with? Picnic baskets, Make America Great Again flags and their children? Watching what actually happened on an Epoch Times video analysis shows that the crowd didn’t get angry until after about an hour of being hit with smoke and shock grenades by the Capitol police.

Snopes also admitted President Trump sent out two tweets to the people gathered at the Capitol. The first said, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful.” The second read, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Do these tweets sound like they are coming from the leader of an insurrection? The answer is “no.”

Transcripts of the RINO Liz Cheney led January 6th committee show that they were not on a “fact finding” mission for they downplayed and suppressed evidence that President Trump personally suggested the deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent violence. In fact, the J6 Committee called Trump’s claim of having offered 10,000 troops “a lie” – with the Washington Post awarding Trump “Four Pinocchios.” But numerous people have come forward and stated that Trump did indeed offer 10,000 National Guard troops because of concerns of clashes between “anti and pro groups.” It was Mayor Bowser who refused the National Guard deployment.

If Trump were truly planning an insurrection, do you think he would also call out National Guardsmen to prevent it and tell his followers to be peaceful?

So, was what Harris said at her (hopefully last) rally true or a baldfaced lie? Like her mentor, Joe Biden, she lied. Joe has been spewing his lie about Charlottesville, Virginia, claiming Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people,” for years. It took seven years, even with the transcripts and video, but Snopes finally admitted that what Biden said was a lie. But like Kamala, undeterred by the facts, Biden continued spewing this lie, even at his last speech at the DNC.

So, let’s see, Biden and Kamala call Trump “Hitler and Nazi” while telling whoppers to the American people. What was it Hitler said about a lie? He stated, “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.” So, what does that make Kamala and Joe? Are they the real Nazis?

“Free and fair” elections are supposed to allow for opposing parties to agree on the outcome, and if they do not, then “free and fair” elections allow for investigation.

This election is like the “debate” between Harris and Trump, where Trump had to fight moderators too, who improperly “fact checked” his statements. So, the debate was three on one. In this election Trump not only has to beat Kamala, but Trump has to beat the cheat. Trump says, make it too big to rig.

So, is Kamala a) deranged, b) delusional, or c) a pathological liar? I think the answer is d) all of the above.

Hearing supporters shout “Ka-ma-la” at her rally, I was inspired to write a song:

Ka-ma-la-ma Ding-Dong (Sing along here.)

By Richard Blakley 2024

Chorus

Ka-ma-la-ma ding-dong, sing this song,

Ka-ma-la-ma ding-dong, you are wrong,

Ka-ma-la-ma ding-dong, say with me,

We don’t want you for president.

1) You were wrong about the border; you were wrong about the wall.

You were wrong about the oil; you’ve been wrong about it all.

One place that you don’t need to be,

Is in the White House with the presidency. Chorus

2) You got us in-to wars with your diplomacy,

You released funds to the enemy,

The only good thing that you can do,

Is cackle while you spend all the money too. Chorus

3) You build your wind farm on Indians’ land,

While you dance and sing and strike up the band,

Cackle, cackle, cackle are the words you know,

No one else knows what you’re saying though. Chorus