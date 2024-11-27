U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., has established a reputation for turning a phrase or two about Washington’s politics, the Deep State, Democrats, and much more.

For example, when Joe Biden fared poorly in a presidential race debate with now President-elect Donald Trump, before Biden was forced out of that race to be replaced by Democrat elites with Kamala Harris, Kennedy concluded Biden “politically is as dead as fried chicken.”

Now he’s issued holiday wishes, a Thanksgiving message to Americans.

Sen. John Kennedy Delivers Unforgettable Response to Hollywood Name-Calling Trump Supporters “Here’s what I think. I think these people are goofy. They have the right to their opinion, but they’re just goofy. They hate George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/KaiGRM4n3f — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 27, 2024

He was responding to a question from Sean Hannity of Fox News about leftists’ ongoing attacks on Americans over the results of the 2024 election:

“Here’s what I think. I think these people are goofy. They have the right to their opinion, but they’re just goofy. They hate George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head,” he said.

“They think our kids ought to be able to change genders at recess. They carry around Ziploc bags of kale to give themselves energy. To me—to each his own. To me, kale tastes like I’d rather be fat. Now, these people are entitled to their opinion, but they have an unwarranted sense of moral and intellectual superiority.

“They think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people. And they think we’re not real people. But we were, and we are real people. And in this last election, we got real mad, and we sent a message, clearly, unequivocally. And my message to all my friends and my enemies in America is: Happy Thanksgiving, and stay deplorable, my friend.”

His “deplorable” reference is to a statement from failed 2016 Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton who dismissed some half of the nation, the conservative half, for their political and religious beliefs. She called them all “deplorables.”

Joe Biden, during the 2024 race, called that same, now-majority, of Americans, “garbage.”

Commenters on social media described Kennedy as a “national treasure.”

One added, “Happy Thanksgiving! You can’t help but feel good about being ‘deplorable’ after hearing this message from Sen. Kennedy.”