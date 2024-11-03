Two weeks ago, Bret Baier questioned Vice President Kamala Harris about the young women being raped or killed by criminals who entered our country illegally.

“Do you owe their families an apology?” Baier asked.

“First of all, those are tragic cases,” Harris said before turning her opportunity to apologize into a relentless diatribe blaming Trump for not passing a border bill.

Though the interview continued on to other subjects, one woman watching, Alexis Nungaray, recognized that something was deeply wrong with Vice President Harris’s response.

“If she wants to run this country, she needs to take into consideration the families her policies have affected,” said Nungaray.

Her daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray, was 12 years old when she disappeared on June 16, 2024. Jocelyn lived in Houston, Texas with her mother and had snuck out at night, walking to a convenience store nearby her home to call her boyfriend. Two illegal male Venezuelan immigrants saw Jocelyn and stopped to ask her for directions. She walked with them to a bridge down the street. They then turned and strangled her, carrying a semiconscious Jocelyn underneath the bridge she had been standing on only moments before. Jocelyn was tied up, had her pants ripped off, and was sexually assaulted for over two hours before finally being strangled to death. Her body was thrown in a drainage ditch down the street from her home.

Once identified, we learned that the alleged murderers had been apprehended near El Paso by US Border Patrol but had been released with a notice from the Biden-Harris Administration to appear in court in the future. Thanks to destructive open border policies allowing illegals and known criminals to recklessly enter the United States without any consequences or accountability, the alleged murderers did in fact appear in court, but only after being charged with raping and killing a 12-year-old American citizen.

Today, Alexis Nungaray is heartbroken and angry. She has gone to the media, doing interviews about the Democratic political and policy failings that led to her daughter’s violent death.

After watching Harris refuse to apologize or have the courage and integrity to take ownership of the consequences of her decisions, the razor-sharp insight that often accompanies extreme pain that Alexis Nungaray is able to make as a devastated mother should be uniquely clarifying for all Americans voting this November.

She says Harris lacks empathy. That our would-be “Momala” is an insincere person.

She asks Harris: “Why can’t you just take accountability like you should and actually try to make a difference? Maybe be humane? Actually reach out to families you have affected?”

It’s shocking to imagine a woman without basic humanity.

Aren’t we women supposedly the gentler sex? Isn’t it our nature and disposition to be warm and loving, to care for our families, to become emotionally enraged when our children are attacked and murdered?

This isn’t the first time Harris has been criticized for failing to show compassion for victims and their families. Remember the families of the 13 American servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Where was Kamala Harris during the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on the anniversary of those brave Americans’ deaths just a few months ago? She declined to say.

Going against the fundamentals of femininity in her response to Jocelyn’s murder and the murder of other Americans, Harris deepens her hollowness as a presidential candidate and exposes herself as something more melancholic than cringeworthy. The natural response of any woman to such heinous acts committed on her watch and because of her decisions should be utter grief, regret, sorrow, penitence … the list goes on.

There is a screaming lack of female substance to Kamala Harris.

While the Left may have some difficulty in defining a woman, I do not.

Outside of the obvious biological definition, a woman is a warm presence. She offers comfort and unconditional love. She makes a home, takes care of children, men and animals. She nurtures, enriches and beautifies. Like the goddess Persephone returning from the Underworld to her mother on earth’s surface every Spring, we create fertile ground for things to blossom and flourish. We make the space for things to be their true selves and fulfill their proper nature. We offer a place of rest, and champion truth and goodness.

A woman running for President should offer nothing less.

In fact, she should be all of this and a great deal more.

Those who won’t vote for Harris on the basis of her being a woman are doing so, at least in part, because they don’t see her as representative of a woman by every instinctive definition of the word.

A woman protects other women and children.

A woman is empathetic for those who suffer.

A woman supports virtuous men who will help defend our country.

Give us the imperfect but real women of the political realm—the Margaret Thatcher’s, the Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s, the Susan B. Anthony’s and Martha Washington’s. Give us a woman who knows there is strength in tenderness.

Kamala Harris seems to love only power and celebrity. She loves gracing magazine covers and talking at podiums. She loves her closet of endless pant suits. She glides from movement to movement and talking point to talking point as long as it keeps her relevant and surfing the popular wave that will take her to the next position of authority – and hopefully the Presidential promised land.

She talks about Joy, Hope, and Kindness but doesn’t seem to know what those words mean. Perhaps this is why she laughs so, so much. Laughter is an outward physical indicator of joy. Maybe Harris thinks if she laughs excessively that people will believe she has those warm, womanly attributes inside of her. But many of us have caught on to the ruse.

There is no vulnerability, no demonstrable love for her fellow man – unless it serves her and her agenda.

Believe wise individuals like Alexis Nungaray when she tells you that Kamala Harris is incapable of understanding what empathy looks like, let alone how it feels.

Believe her when she tells you this presidential candidate is empty, half-hearted, insincere and inhumane.

Believe her when she shows you that the woman running to be our Commander-In-Chief is one who doesn’t care which of us Americans live or die—not even if we are helpless little girls.

Believe her, and vote accordingly.

Tiffany Marie Brannon is a political strategist and the writer and host of the TMB Problems podcast.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

