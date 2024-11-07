Kamala Harris may be on her way out of the White House, but not necessarily the headlines, as a scandal apparently is brewing among Democrats over a $20 million campaign debt.

This after she raked in a cool BILLION dollars to spend.

The numbers show President Donald Trump won the race by collecting $392 million and spending $345 million.

Kamala Harris’s campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 7, 2024

A Politico voice confirmed the $20 million debt.

And then Breitbart’sMatthew Boyle explained what has developed:

Ok so this just got very explosive. A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit. The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala… https://t.co/7EJ9ruKQzs — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) November 7, 2024

He reported the situation now is “explosive.”

“A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit. The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants it to try to raise the money back. This includes other campaigns and outside groups.”

Boyle continued, “Flaherty is the deputy campaign manager and reports to Jen O’Malley Dillon. ‘Jen blew through a billion dollars in a few months and it was all Jen’s idea to do all the concerts.’ — Kamala campaign adviser told me This source added that O’Malley Dillon did these ‘concerts,’ like Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen et cetera at the expense of ‘prioritizing and spending money on social media and other campaign priorities.'”

Boyle noted, “Apparently a group in Georgia had to lay off 100 people because they couldn’t pay them. It’s unclear at this time if the campaign PAID the talent to perform but the cost of production for the events was ‘immense.’ What’s more, this Kamala campaign staffer said several people who were working for the Kamala Harris for President campaign are still awaiting several overdue payments they were promised for their work. IE, they didn’t pay the staff.”

A report at Zerohedge explained that ex-Obama adviser David Plouffe had commented about a “hole” that the campaign had, and then he deleted his account.

David Plouffe has been unburdened from posts that have been. https://t.co/8YqM0VPGDH pic.twitter.com/K0AolWvWq3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2024

It was Newsweek that explained, “According to The New York Times, the Harris campaign spent ‘six figures’ to fly banners over four NFL games in October in an attempt to reach male voters in swing states. The Guardian reported in November that it also spent ‘a reported $450,000 a day’ to have ads displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere in the swing state of Nevada. Ultimately, the messaging did not appear to hit its mark(s). Speaking to Newsweek, Mark Shanahan, an American politics expert who teaches at the University of Surrey in the U.K., said Harris ‘never really landed’ her economic message during the presidential election campaign.”