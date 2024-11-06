In U.S. elections, all the rhetoric in the world cannot defeat the actual numbers recording the vote.

And 2024’s result, with President-elect Donald Trump set to become the 47th chief executive of the U.S. in January while Vice President Kamala Harris goes home, reveals a stark trend.

D-exit, as one report labeled it.

Or departures from the Democratic Party.

It was the Evening Standard in the United Kingdom that noted that Harris, the Democrat, got less support from a long list of typically Democrat-supporting groups, than previous Democrat candidates.

Trump, the Republican, took those votes.

The report noted Harris got 54% of the votes from women, but that was down from the 57% Joe Biden got.

And while Harris led among black voters, her numbers were down from previous Democrat campaigns.

In swing state North Carolina, for example, one in five black men supported Trump, double what Trump had gotten in the 2020 election.

Further, Trump’s support within the Hispanic demographic was up more than 10 points since then.

“Trump has gained 18 points more support from male Latino voters than he did in 2020,” the report noted.

Among “younger” voters, Democrat support had been at the 61% level. For Harris it was only 46%.

It is a report from Just the News that suggested the D-exit label for the movement.

The report noted, “Donald Trump pulled off the most improbable comeback in American political history Tuesday night, securing a likely return trip to the White House by beating back a relentless tide of media, Big Tech and Democrat opposition that stretched from the courthouse to the social media sphere.”

This result, the report noted, came after years of Democrat and media lawfare and attacks, as he was “impeached and acquitted twice, indicted four times, facing two assassination attempts and enduring an avalanche of lawfare unparalleled in the nation’s history.”

But the bigger shock, the report said, was how “he peeled away long-rooted constituencies from the Democrat Party.”

“The electoral movement may soon be known as D-Exit, the American equivalent of Great Britain’s Brexit departure from the European Union as black males, Hispanic voters and young voters showed up more strongly from Trump and less fervently for Harris compared to Joe Biden or Barack Obama. Arabs and Muslims also underperformed for Harris,” Just the News reported.

“The shifts were small but compelling, crumbling a coalition born in the Kennedy-Johnson era and key to the Obama-Biden dynasty that dominated 12 of the last 16 years.”

The shifts could bring even more radical results in the future, should the trends continue, the report noted, as Trump cut the Democrat margin for victory in New York “one of America’s darkest blue states,” by one half.

And Trump removed the “battleground state” status for Florida, scene of the 2020 fight over hanging chads, completely.

Republicans also won the Senate and were poised to retain the majority in the House, though multiple races still were outstanding.

“Perhaps most painful of all to blue America, Trump was in a position to win the popular vote, something Democrats have long used as a cudgel to delegitimize earlier GOP victories, including Trump’s in 2016,” the report said.

Trump was winning the popular vote 51% to 47.5%, or 72 million votes to 67 million.

Just the News quoted Mark Penn, a strategist behind the Clinton political machine, “The Trump edge is turning into a Trump trifecta. It looks like despite a good effort in a short period of time, Harris is falling short especially with young people and turnout in core urban areas. Black and especially Latino voters showed some shifts.”

Trump’s “new coalition,” he said, resulted because Trump talked “directly to constituencies Republicans often ignored in the past, and that Democrats long took for granted. He did it by inviting recovering Democrats or stubborn independents to his big stage: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, ex-Rep and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard and podcaster extraordinaire Joe Rogan to name a few.”

Just the News reported Trump “went to places like the Bronx and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden in New York to signal he wanted to be all Americans’ president. And (while) Democrats talked about ethereal ideological terms like ESG, CRT, and DEI, Trump talked about the kitchen table, the grocery cart and the gas tank.”

Even the Democrats’ “switcheroo” when they dumped Joe Biden and adopted Kamala Harris didn’t make a different.

“Trump chose the issues of insecurity, inflation and insanity and Democrats offered few specifics to counter. In the end, Trump’s prior record of economic growth in his first term seemed preferrable to Harris’ vagaries,” the report said.

Then in victory, Trump “didn’t needle Democrats, rather he offered a magnanimous call for unity in a long-divided nation. He said he believed he had engineered a ‘historic realignment for citizens of all backgrounds.'”