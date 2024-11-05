A key adviser to Tim Walz, the leftist Minnesota governor chosen as a running mate by Kamala Harris, claims that the United States is so racist that it must be destroyed.

“Overthrow” is the word that was used by Brian Lozenski, described as an authority on the leftist Critical Race Theory that advocates that everything about America is racist and the only cure is more racism.

The Daily Signal describes him as Walz’s “most important education adviser.”

The report explains the video was brought to public attention by National Review, and it was posted online at Tom Klingenstein.

Lozenski describes what makes an “insurgent,” an accusation Democrats have for years thrown at Republicans.

“The first tenet of critical race theory is that the United States as constructed is irreversibly racist. So if the nation-state as constructed is irreversibly racist, then it must be done with. It must be overthrown. And so we [proponents of critical race theory] can’t be like, ‘Oh no, critical race theory is just about telling our stories, and diversity.’ It’s not about that. It’s about overthrow. It’s insurgent. And we need to be, I think, more honest with that. It’s funny that [critics] don’t understand critical race theory, but they actually tell some truth when they’re like, ‘Yeah, it is anti-state.’ You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-U.S. It is a[n] anti-state theory that says the United States needs to be deconstructed, period.”

Lozenski, with his anti-U.S. ideologies, was appointed by Walz to create curriculum standards for the Minnesota Department of Education.

The posting explained Lozenski’s beliefs are “central to the education agenda Tim Walz has implemented in his state, and it is the core belief of the destructive Left of which Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have become the leaders. If they are elected, this is the vision that will govern from the White House.”

Klingenstein is chairman of the Claremont Institute, and also is a public speaker, philanthropist, writer, and playwright.

The Daily Signal explained, “Lozenski isn’t a marginal figure; he is a nationally known activist and academic and the foremost authority on ‘ethnic studies’ in Minnesota. He also is typical of the ‘destructive Left’ that wants to overthrow America. ”

The report explained under the ideology promoted by Walz, according to Katherine Kersten of the Center of the American Experiment:

“First graders must ‘identify examples of ethnicity, equality, liberation, and systems of power’ and ‘use those examples to construct meanings for those terms.'”

“Fourth-graders must ‘identify the processes and impacts of colonization and examine how discrimination and the oppression of various racial and ethnic groups have produced resistance movements.'”

“High-school students are told to ‘develop an analysis of racial capitalism’ and ‘anti-Blackness’ and are taught to view themselves as members of ‘racialized hierarchies’ based on ‘dominant European beauty standards.'”

The Signal reported, “Although to the average parent the jargon here is (intentionally) impenetrable, virtually every word or term points to the overthrow of America.”