A New York judge who heard a lawfare case against President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has ordered a delay on all proceedings, even though sentencing was scheduled just days away, instead telling prosecutors to file comments with the court for “appropriate steps going forward.”

BREAKING: Justice Merchan has granted a request from prosecutions/defense to pause deadlines — including Trump’s sentencing date — while they consider the effect of his election as president. https://t.co/LaeJlAyTDi pic.twitter.com/SAHVbo3HbG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 12, 2024

The case that was heard by Judge Juan Merchan, whose daughter was making money promoting Democrat talking points while her father was ruling against Trump in a courtroom, stems from business actions that would have been misdemeanors had they been filed before the statute of limitations expired.

But Bragg claimed they still could be prosecuted, and even that they were felonies, because of some other unspecified crime to which they contributed.

The jury, which was astonishingly told by the judge that their decision didn’t have to be unanimous, was from the leftist enclave of Manhattan and returned a guilty verdict to 34 counts.

The trial reached the level of tabloid headlines because former porn star Stormy Daniels testified about payments made to her by Trump’s former legal representative.

BREAKING: Judge Merchan delays ruling on Trump business records case pic.twitter.com/LiCEIGq0CE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2024

The case is one of multiple lawfare cases brought against Trump by Democrats in order to try to prevent him from running for president in 2024, or winning.

Those cases are disintegrating now at various paces, as federal practices do not allow the prosecution of a sitting president, and Trump is to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Merchan earlier had delayed the sentencing in the case until after the election, just won by Trump in a landslide.

Breaking Judge Merchan delays ruling in Trump case Andy McCarthy Fox News legal analyst says he would likely delay the case until (2029) due to Presidential immunity (RP) if you want Judge Merchan to vacate the case as a way to mark the end of this lawfare against Trump pic.twitter.com/DMr3fAsBmB — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) November 12, 2024

At that time, constitutional expert and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said that delay likely was because Trump’s popularity rose with each development in the courtroom.

At the time, Turley said, “Any sentencing that Merchan would have come down with, I think, would have not been particularly welcome by most of the public. It would have reminded them of this campaign against the former president.”

Turley pointed out that Merchan had taken steps that made him appear one-sided, including an “excessive” gag order on Trump.

The jury claimed Trump falsified business records relating to reimbursing this then-attorney Michael Cohen for a nondisclosure agreement with Daniels.

Democrats have demanded that Merchan imprison Trump in the case, as part of their lawfare against him.

The judge also has a confirmed record of donating money to Democrat ideologues.

Trump’s lawyers have called for dismissing the case entirely.