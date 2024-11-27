The leftist media are describing President-elect Donald Trump’s second-term Cabinet picks and transition as a “fascist” onslaught, but the American people disagree. That’s according to a number of new polls from a range of ideological vantage points.

From liberal-leaning Morning Consult (its operations director, for example, was a Hillary Rodham Clinton 2016 staffer and 2020 Democratic donor), we learn that a majority of Americans—including a plurality of independents—approve of Trump’s transition performance.

“According to our Nov. 15-17 survey, 54% of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his transition, compared with 38% who disapprove,” wrote Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley. “President Joe Biden’s numbers were only slightly better than Trump’s at the same point four years ago, when 60% approved and 28% disapproved.”

Morning Consult also shows Trump earns strong plurality support for the vast majority of his slate of Cabinet nominations—from Americans whose allegiance is not to the bureaucratic state perpetuating America’s decline, but to serving We The People.

The Morning Consult data showed every one of the 11 current top nominations (including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for secretary of state; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services secretary; and Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense) had a plurality of voters saying they approve more than they disapprove of each nomination. The only exception was ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz, who since withdrew his nomination for attorney general.

Additional polling, from Puck News/Echelon Insights, shows Americans lending their strong approval to Trump’s transition, Cabinet nominations, and policy proposals.

Americans strongly back Trump’s agenda, Puck/Echelon reported, with nearly two-thirds supporting his plan to cut taxes. A majority supports his plans for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens and finishing the southern border wall. A plurality supports Trump’s plans to expand oil and gas drilling on federal lands, downsize the federal bureaucracy, and impose tariffs.

Most importantly, also according to Puck/Echelon, a majority of Americans (58%) expect the country to start heading in a better direction once Trump takes office in January. Just 38% said it was not at all likely or not very likely the country would improve its fortunes.

Additional new polling, from CBS News, also finds strong support for Trump’s transition and agenda ahead of his inauguration in January.

CBS reported that more Americans than not approve of his top Cabinet nominees. CBS also reports that nearly 6 in 10 of those polled (59%) say they approve of how Trump has handled his job performance as president-elect. A minority 41 disapprove.

Americans support Trump’s plan for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens, CBS reported. It’s a policy backed by most independent voters and strong majorities of voters across every age group—in line with other recent polls, including June polling from CBS also, which found 62% of registered voters favored that signature Trump policy. September polling from Scripps News/Ipsos polls found 54% of Americans—including 58% of independent voters—support mass deportations of illegal aliens.

CBS News Poll – Would you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump starting a national program to find and deport all immigrants who are in the US illegally? Approve: 57%

Disapprove: 43%

—

• Male: 63-37 (+26)

• Female: 53-47 (+6)

—

• Ages 18-29: 50-50 (=)

• Ages 30-44:… pic.twitter.com/qfleElKhs5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 24, 2024

POLL: A majority of Americans — including 58% of independent voters — support mass deportations of illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/gb6ARhYvEQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 18, 2024

CBS also reported that most Americans favor imposing tariffs on imported goods, a proposal that is a cornerstone of Trump’s Made in America agenda. A plurality of Americans say Trump also will make food and grocery prices go down.

Trump will take office in January with an unprecedented mandate after his resounding Electoral College and popular vote wins—aided by massive swings among virtually all demographics.

What’s telling, as tech mogul Peter Thiel and others have pointed out, is that when the leftist Washington Establishment favors public opinion, they laud this as preservation of “democracy,” but when polling suggests support for Trump or anything MAGA, it’s portrayed as sinister, dirty “populism.” Fortunately, the American people reject that glaring double standard.

The Daily Signal reported on plans from The Heritage Foundation and its independent partner, Heritage Action for America, to launch a $1 million campaign to support expedited Senate confirmation of Trump’s nominees. The campaign will officially start in the middle of January 2025 and continue for the duration of the Senate confirmation process. Heritage certainly begins that endeavor with the wind at its back.

Carrie Sheffield is a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Voice.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]