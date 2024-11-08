“Disgruntled” women who wanted Kamala Harris to be elected president, and who wanted Republican men to vote for her, have come up with a scheme to retaliate against those men.

They have announced a campaign for no “sex, dating, marriage and having children” with those men for four years.

It is the Telegraph that explained the idea comes from a previous stunt by Korean women.

The report said, ‘Liberal women have sworn to go on sex strike over Donald Trump’s election win. Mr. Trump swept to victory in Tuesday’s presidential race that Democrats cast as a referendum on abortion rights and protections for women.”

In fact, it was the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration that pushed its abortion-for-all, and also transgenderism for children, ideologies into all parts of American government, even foreign policy.

The report said women now are threatening to punish men for voting for Trump.

The report said it was the Korean “4B movement” that gave them the idea.

“In one video shared on TikTok, a young woman pledges to go celibate and encourages others to delete dating apps in order to ‘exercise sovereignty’ over their bodies,” the report explained.

“As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters and this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that,” she said.

The abortion and transgenderism issues proved less impactful in this year’s election than the disastrous economy allowed by Biden and Harris, and the wide-open southern border that allowed in millions of illegal aliens.

Democrats and other leftists also blamed Trump for appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned the faulty Roe v. Wade opinion that created a “right” to abortion nationally.

Actually, all the decision did was move the regulation of the nation’s lucrative abortion industry from the federal government to states.

Multiple women on social media promised to pursue the Korean women’s agenda.

“An obscure, largely online branch of Korean feminism, the 4B Movement started in the mid 2010s, around the same time as the #MeToo movement in the U.S., in response to a wave of reports about violence towards women, and gender equality issues,” the report said explaining that movement uses the ideology of no sex.