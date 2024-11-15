My family and I have always enjoyed the game of Clue, especially the Clue FX Electronic 3D Mansion Mystery Board Game.

Watching the Democrats pointing fingers concerning their election loss is like watching a game of Clue. Who caused the Democrat loss in the election? What weapon did he use to execute this heinous crime? And what room was he in?

So, who are the players? We have Nancy Pelosi, George Clooney, The DNC, Tim Walz, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Taylor Swift and “The View,” as well as others.

Let’s play Clue with these people to determine who caused the Democrat loss.

Our first suspect is Nancy Pelosi. Changing Biden’s mind about a second term, Pelosi is termed a “key figure,” in an upcoming book by Jonathan Alter, entitled “American Reckoning: Inside Trump’s Trial – and My Own.” Apparently, Nancy drew on her 40-year “friendship” with Biden to get him to change his mind about running again for office. Before the debate, Nancy called Biden several times to gently ease him out of the race, but Biden remained determine to stay. Some say Nancy executed a “coup” effort to move Biden aside. One of Nancy’s “friends” told Alter that the former speaker is so smooth, “She’ll cut your head off, and you’ll never even know.” I know Nancy had said she wanted to put Joe’s head on Mount Rushmore, but I thought she meant a carving. A Pelosi “insider” reportedly told Alter that Nancy “wasn’t happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife were hers.” That sounds incriminating. So, maybe in our Clue game, it was Nancy, with a knife-in-the-back relationship, in the White House.

Our next suspect is actor George Clooney. Clooney hosted a Hollywood fundraiser for Biden’s re-election. Showing his priorities, Biden skipped out on a Ukrainian peace summit to attend the event. Two weeks later Clooney wrote a New York Times op-ed telling Biden to “step aside,” calling him a “vegetable.” Now Clooney is “being attacked by despairing fans,” Breitbart reports, after Harris’ humiliating defeat. One critic wrote on X, “I would like to take a moment to thank George Clooney for shoving the most incompetent candidate down America’s throat to ensure a Trump victory.” Clooney has now stated that he feels he is being used as a scapegoat in the furious blame game over who cost the Democrats the election. Clooney now says he will take a step back from politics. So, maybe in our Clue game it was Clooney, with an op-ed, after the Hollywood fundraiser.

Our next suspect is the Democratic National Committee. Concerning what cost Democrats the election, DNC official Lindy Li stated, “Tim Walz was a bad choice of running mate. Shapiro would have carried the blue-wall states. … [Instead of moderate Shapiro, Harris] went with someone actually to her left. … Walz was the governor who oversaw the protests.” So, the DNC threw the folksy Minnesota governor under the bus.

Concerning Harris’ response to questions, Li said, “She knows it was a mistake to say on ‘The View’ that she couldn’t think of a single thing that she would do differently from the Biden administration.” So, the DNC threw Harris, too, under the bus. Previously having thrown Biden under the bus, it must be getting crowded under there.

Perhaps the real problem was the DNC itself. They picked Harris, who was a clone of Biden, meaning she was never going to be able to say she represented change, because in fact, she did not. Even Biden said he delegated everything to her from domestic to foreign policy, meaning, the current policies are Harris’ policies. But as Red State says, “[Harris] never should have been the nominee … [but] that’s what happens when you rig the primary process and then coronate the worst politician in history.” So, maybe in our Clue game it was the DNC, with Harris, in the candidate position.

Not to miss a good accusation, maybe it was “The View,” with the simple, obvious question posed on nationwide television.

Then we have Taylor Swift, who deranged “comedian” Kathy Griffin, accused of being a prime suspect causing Harris’ bruising loss. Griffin says it is all Swift’s fault, because the singer didn’t do an event with Harris in Pennsylvania. Maybe Harris didn’t offer Swift $1 million like she paid Oprah and many other celebrities who “supported” Harris. I think Swift is innocent. Any young lady working so hard that she can’t remember to put her pants on before performing, I don’t think could be guilty of the crime.

Two other suspects could be Joe Biden, donning a MAGA hat in the fire station, or Jill Biden, wearing a Republican-red pantsuit on Election Day.

Let’s open the envelope of our Clue game and see who the culprit is. Well, surprise! It is all of them, like a circular firing squad. But the reason for the colossal failure of the Democratic Party was captured by Democrat Bill Mahr who, concerning party elites, said, (9:02 in video): “You’re brats and you’re snobs, and people just don’t like that.”

There may be another reason the Democratic Party lost, and that reason is, simply, that Trump won. People are tired of Democrat leaders’ high gas prices that drove inflation through the roof. People are tired of wasteful spending. People are tired of Democrat leaders forcing unwanted things on society. People are tired of people who can’t tell a boy from a girl and “follow the science,” except when pushing their perversion. People are tired of Democrat leaders destroying our country.

So, they voted for Trump. Pretty simple.

Now Dr. Amanda Calhoun, (10:45 in video) Yale University child psychologist, in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, tells people it is perfectly fine not to be around Trump supporters during the holidays, and of course the “ladies” at “The View” all agreed.

That may be all for the best, because if people with these radicalized beliefs did come over for the holidays, and if we all decided to play Clue, they would probably cheat.