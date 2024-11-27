Way more than half a billion times, an iconic tune on YouTube has reminded people of one of the things for which they should be thankful during this holiday season.

Going home.

It is John Denver’s “Country Roads,” in which he pursues the roads that are to take him home, “to the place I belong.”

The sone was first released as a single by Denver on April 12, 1971, and rose as high as No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot 100 singles later that year.

It was certified gold within weeks and platinum later.

Denver’s recording was put into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998, and was chosen by the Library of Congress to be in the National Recording Registry.

Denver was joined by Taffy Nivert and Bill Danoff in creating the song.

While it early on was released on a 45, it’s maintained its strength in the digital age, with nearly two million downloads since it became available in that format.

It has charted around the world, in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Europe, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and more, with its message of belonging … home.