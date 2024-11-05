LIVE UPDATES: WorldNetDaily Election Day Developments, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024



(All times Eastern, click refresh for latest)

11:44 a.m.: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after casting his vote in Palm Beach, Florida



10:35 a.m.: Prayers around the globe for a Trump victory

In a stunning development on America’s Election Day, there are prayers going on around the world for President Donald Trump, reported by pollsters in a neck-and-neck race with leftist Kamala Harris to guide the nation for the next four years.

This is a beautiful video! On the eve of the US Elections, a priest in #Iraq prays to the Lord to send us not only a strong leader for the U.S. but one to help persecuted Christians! @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @AlinaHabba @TuckerCarlson @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/WbyMFniCnf — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) November 4, 2024

9:16 a.m.: JD Vance speaks to reporters after voting in Cincinnati, Ohio

7:00 a.m. (Tuesday, Nov. 5): Polls open in numerous states in the Eastern Time Zone.

9:21 p.m. (Monday, Nov. 4): Joe Rogan joins Elon Musk in endorsing Trump on Election Eve



Popular podcast host Joe Rogan threw his full support behind former President Donald Trump on Monday, just one day before the election.