Mark Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after pushing for meeting to discuss new administration

By Victor Nava, the New York Post

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

(NEW YORK POST) – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago – after reportedly requesting the meeting with the president-elect to discuss “the incoming administration” Wednesday.

“It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Post.

The Trump-Vance transition team did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. Stephen Miller, the incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, confirmed that Zuckerberg met with the president-elect during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Read the full story ›

American Culture WarsThe Mediatrump

Leave a Comment