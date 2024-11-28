(NEW YORK POST) – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago – after reportedly requesting the meeting with the president-elect to discuss “the incoming administration” Wednesday.

“It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Post.

The Trump-Vance transition team did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. Stephen Miller, the incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, confirmed that Zuckerberg met with the president-elect during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”