‘Martial law’: Democrats and media go wild with claims about what President Trump would do

By Bob Unruh

President Donald J. Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Nevada. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Democrats long have held the advantage over Republicans in Hollywood, although that dominance is fading somewhat in the 2024 election season.

So maybe that’s where they’re getting their wild ideas about what President Donald Trump would do during a second term.

After all, their ideas sound like the fabulous plots of the silver screen.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For example, they believe he would “kill White House visitors.”

And “Democrats executed.”

And “Reign until death.”

And, of course, there’s the old stand-by, “Terminate the Constitution.”

Even though actually, it was Kamala Harris who announced plans to breach the requirements of the Constitution and unilaterally take action to confiscate guns if elected.

It is journalist Tom Elliott who compiled a list of what claims have been made by Democrats and corporate media.

All of those items are there, and more.

And the list comes from comments from Democrats and their media personality supporters.

Listen:

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


2024 ElectionPoliticsThe MediaWND News Center

Leave a Comment