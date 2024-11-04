Democrats long have held the advantage over Republicans in Hollywood, although that dominance is fading somewhat in the 2024 election season.

So maybe that’s where they’re getting their wild ideas about what President Donald Trump would do during a second term.

After all, their ideas sound like the fabulous plots of the silver screen.

For example, they believe he would “kill White House visitors.”

And “Democrats executed.”

And “Reign until death.”

And, of course, there’s the old stand-by, “Terminate the Constitution.”

Even though actually, it was Kamala Harris who announced plans to breach the requirements of the Constitution and unilaterally take action to confiscate guns if elected.

It is journalist Tom Elliott who compiled a list of what claims have been made by Democrats and corporate media.

All of those items are there, and more.

And the list comes from comments from Democrats and their media personality supporters.

Listen:

Corporate media: If Trump wins tomorrow, he’ll … — Ban travel to Mexico & Canada

— Kill White House visitors

— Ban the Democratic Party

— Terminate the Constitution

— Martial law

— Internment camps

— All of America to Gitmo

— Minorities to prison

— Democrats executed… https://t.co/OstdHL4n9T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2024