(NEW YORK POST) – Anti-Israel protesters tried to ruin the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year running Thursday, with cops quickly swarming in to make more than 20 arrests.

Protesters entered the parade route at W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue, stopping the Ronald McDonald balloon in its tracks — and prompting loud boos from parade-goers screaming at the group of about 20 to move.

Photos showed protesters sitting in the parade’s path, with some carrying a large banner reading: “Don’t celebrate genocide!” NYPD officers quickly descended upon the group, who shouted “Free, free Palestine!” as they were tackled to the ground and placed in handcuffs.