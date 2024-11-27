A town has been ordered by a “human rights” court to pay an LGBT activist group $10,000, including $5,000 from the mayor’s personal bank account, for not celebrating the alternative lifestyle choices being promoted.

A report at Not the Bee identified the town that offended the LGBT promoters as Emo, Ontario, Canada.

The report explained the LGBT members of Borderland Pride had told the city to proclaim June 2020 as “Pride Month” and fly a rainbow flag for a week.

The town council and mayor did not, however, take up the campaign.

So the organization complained to the Ontario Human Rights Council that members were injured by the town’s lack of cooperation.

“The tribunal, whose rulings are legally binding, has determined that the township must pay Borderland Pride $10,000 and Emo Mayor Harold McQuaker has to provide the group with $5,000 from his personal finances,” the report said.

The report continued, “Ontario’s Human Rights Tribunal (an Orwellian sounding group if there ever was one) believes that LGBT people have the human right to a whole month celebrating their sex lives, and if a tiny town doesn’t agree they have to pay a fine to an LGBT rights group and extort their mayor to pay half.”

The LGBT activists claimed the town’s action was discriminatory.

Members demanded that, “We’re entitled to treatment without discrimination when we try to seek services from our local government.”

Town officials also were ordered into an LGBT indoctrination course.