Millions of Americans, maybe tens of millions, including many with first-hand encounters with the federal government’s powerful and feared Internal Revenue Service, were expressing glee this week with confirmation that the IRS, itself the issuer of tens of millions of “audit” notices, will soon be put under audit.

“I cannot be more ecstatic!” said one social media commenter.

Another added, “I sure hope they saved their receipts for the last 3,000 years.”

The word came from Elon Musk, one of the chiefs of the new plan by President-elect Donald Trump to clean up the government, tackle the “Deep State” agendas and expenses, cut costs, reduce waste and more.

“Gonna happen,” Musk responded to a comment that, “The IRS getting audited by the @DOGE.”

Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the bureau actually got a funding increase of some $80 billion in order to hire thousands more agents who could dispatch “audit” notices on Americans.

Another commenter noted, “Imagine being the one who contacts the IRS to let them know they need to bring all their receipts because they’re being audited. I’d pay big money to have that job.”

Another said the audits should extend to individual IRS workers, after reports in just recent days that hundreds of revenue agents owe millions in past-due taxes.

It was the Gateway Pundit that explained the IRS already has “audits” from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, but those likely look only at whether the agency follows its own protocols.

“In fact, the Biden administration has overseen an aggressive expansion of the agency and its harassment of working Americans,” the report said. “Back in May, the agency demanded a further $20 billion from Congress in order to hire another 14,000 more employees as part of an effort to better ‘serve taxpayers.’

“Their pleas came under two years Congress passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which included a staggering $80 billion windfall for the agency to expand its operations and hire tens of thousands of agents.”

DOGE already has been given lists suggesting some $2 trillion in savings that could be made for American taxpayers.