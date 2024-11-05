At least three Alabama voting sites were experiencing problems with voting Tuesday morning, reports the Montgomery Advertiser.

According to the paper, two Jefferson County polling places, along with the entirety of St. Clair County, reported issues at the polls.

The ACLU of Alabama said two tabulators were broken at the Hawkins Park Recreation Center in Birmingham, delaying voting, and one tabulator had been replaced by mid-morning. Officials were unsure if or when the second machine would also be replaced.

In the same county, the Center Point Community Center also reported that two of its voting machines were broken.

In St. Clair County, the Advertiser reported, voting had been delayed due to misprinted ballots, which were missing a statewide amendment and a local one.

“This was not an oversight on our part,” said Judge Andrew Weathington, probate judge of St. Clair County. “It’s not something that was not checked, and we proved all these ballots months ago.”

Weathington told the paper that the ballots are “in the process of being corrected” and will be distributed as soon as possible.

