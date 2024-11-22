(YAHOO) – MSNBC on Friday changed its headline to a story on Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant earlier this year, after it was met with widespread outrage on X.

The initial headline to the opinion piece, written by legal analyst Danny Cevallos, was “Laken Riley’s Killer Never Stood a Chance.” That was altered on Friday to “The Guilt of Laken Riley’s Killer Was Never in Doubt.”

MSNBC’s story was posted a day after Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan gangster who entered the U.S. illegally, was found guilty of murdering Riley in February. Ibarra was found guilty on an additional nine charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault with intent to rape, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.