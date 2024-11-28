Years ago, the television program “Unsolved Mysteries” presented an odd story that defied belief. It was about a man in America living alone in his own home, surrounded by acres of land in the countryside. Soon after he welcomed a couple into the home, he gradually became more and more isolated within his home while continuing to live there. For some unknown reason, the couple controlled what areas in his own house he could access, or not, even surrendering his master bedroom to them as he moved into the basement. The couple eventually disappeared, and the owner was found dead. But we will never know why someone who had all the rights to move freely about his own home was willing to accept “no-go” areas within it where he was restricted by other residents from going.

While this homeowner may have been someone who was mentally challenged or easily manipulated, something very similar to this is happening across Europe today. Citizens born in European nations, having the right to travel wherever they wish within their own country absent government restrictions, are being illegally banned by Muslim residents from exercising that right. These Muslims have established “no-go zones” where non-Muslims are denied entry. Fearing attacks, even local police will not venture into these zones where, as a result, Shariah law then becomes the law of the land.

A no-go zone is simply an area where its residents are of a sufficient number to exercise control over it and prevent any outsiders from entry. As democratic nations have paid little attention to the establishment of such zones, particularly in Europe, hundreds of Muslim zones have been established there. In fact, the Migration Research Institute in Budapest has estimated there are at least 900 such uncontrolled zones throughout Europe.

German Police Union Chairman Rainer Wendt reports, “There are neighborhoods where colleagues can barely stop a car (as) they will be surrounded by 40 or 50 men.” He added, “We are facing a challenge that is unprecedented in post-war history” – one for which the risk of collapse is “very real” as police are losing control of the situation.

Wendt warns, “Radical Islamists are questioning the power on our streets. If no action is taken, Shariah law will prevail instead of the constitution. It is time to return to the fundamental values of our societies. Otherwise, the country will collapse and the law of the strongest will prevail.”

Yet, at a time this threat is growing in Europe and Muslims exercise less tolerance of non-Muslims, non-Muslims are being repressed from criticizing Muslims demonstrating such aggression. Ridiculously, reasonable comments about what is evolving among these Muslim communities are being investigated by police as “hate speech” despite undermining free speech.

Western tolerance of Muslim cultures establishing themselves within Western nations, to the detriment of host-nation residents, is being stretched to an absurd point. By virtue of increasing numbers, these cultures are allowed to become legally intolerant of the tolerant hosts who invited them in. In doing so, Europe is witnessing and participating in a process by which an increasing Muslim populations, compared to a stagnant native European one, will result in a situation in which the body of the host nation gradually transitions into the body of the Muslim invitee.

European tolerance for further welcoming all that is Islamic despite not being healthy for the West is the appearance of financial services companies now promoting Shariah-compliant finance-opportunity ads with problematic links to Islamist extremists. Pushing for Shariah-financing only creates another divisive route by which Muslim influence gets its nose under the financial tent in dictating its own rules of the road concerning investments. The ads even depict the act of burning currency in a show of opposition to Western banking and promote as well the joining of a “money revolution” to oppose the charging of interest.

When Europe’s no-go zones first became a topic of discussion several years ago in the U.S., such talk was dismissed by liberals as simply manifesting false conservative conspiracy claims. While to date the U.S. appears to have avoided the establishment of such active zones, liberals need to take a much closer look at what is now plaguing Europe. Nations there are silently surrendering chunks of their territory to Muslim communities allowed to establish no-go zones with no fear of doing so. It will not take long for the idea to take root in the U.S. as well.

For centuries, the term “the sick man of Europe” has been a label applied by others on that continent to identify a major member in decline, whether due to experiencing economic hardship, social unrest, or impoverishment. Today, as no-go zones are allowed to pop up across Europe, the continent seems unable to collectively diagnose it is a sick man.