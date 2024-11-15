We just had to get out of town. In 2016, my wife and I did not know what to expect from the election, so we flew to London the day after polls closed to escape. In 2020, COVID stopped us from leaving town – but in 2024, we got out of town again, flying to London just like in 2016.

So there we were standing at Oxford Street at 10 a.m. London time right after the election in the U.S. The air was cold and crisp, my overcoat buttoned up to the neck. Large, light snowflakes like white feathers were floating to earth. My wife and her sister had red cheeks and could see their breaths. Donald Trump was the president-elect of the United States … again. Oh my.

So just like in 2016, I bought a Cuban cigar and small bottle of bourbon in the basement of Selfridges as the girls shopped in the store, and then I sat on a bench on Oxford Street drinking my bourbon and smoking my cigar as thousands (literally thousands) of Londoners and tourists walked by me.

After talking with a couple hundred tourists and Londoners, these are a few of their comments and my assessments:

Dino, a young professional father/husband from Italy was ecstatic about Trump winning. Italy is suffering from illegal immigrants from Africa and from a super low birthrate like in the United States. The oligarchs want more immigrants to offset the low birthrate, while the average Italians are suffering from the huge influx of illegal aliens – so Dino hopes that the MAGA movement will help Italy like it is helping in America.

Daniel, a 35-year-old commodities trader from Scotland was bullish about how the stock market would increase because of Trump.

Paul and Mary, retirees from Boston, were depressed about how Trump would stop the woke direction of the U.S.

Alex, a young man from Latvia working in London, thought that the war in Ukraine would come to a quick end because 70% of Ukrainians want to be part of Russia. He believes that Trump is not going to take any crap from President Zelensky, especially since Ukraine did not investigate the Biden interests with Burisma.

Steve and Pam from Milwaukee sat down and celebrated with me. Too much fun. We cheered Trump like ugly Americans. Steve and Pam knew that Trump would win Wisconsin (a battleground state) since last summer when the Republican convention was in Milwaukee and Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate – two more strategic decisions by Trump that proved successful.

Tokashi, a 30- to 40-year-old tall, handsome professional man from Tokyo, said that all of Japan was overjoyed about Trump because he was the only world leader who was tough on China, and China is the No. 1 economic enemy to Japan. Japan loves Trump.

Allen, a middle-age worker of London, said that the Trump voters were much like the BREXIT voters in the U.K. – workers, not globalists and not politicians. Trump represents the U.S. version of BREXIT – the America First movement like the U.K. First BREXIT movement.

Danny, another middle-age worker of London, informed me that all of Britain knew that Trump would be elected when he rose from the ground with his fist in the air after being shot and then shouted to the crowd to “fight, fight, fight!” Trump is what men and women all over the world want in a leader. Protection. Security. Fearlessness. A leader who listens and understands them. A man’s man. Danny called Trump the messiah, a man on a mission to save America and hopefully save the world also.

Susan, an older visiting social studies teacher from Malaysia, single and childless, was terror-stricken that Trump would stop the progressive global movement for a more woke, DEI-dominated One World Order, and that this loss by Harris would set women’s progress back all around the world.

Abraham, a tall, thin, dark-skinned, smiling visitor from Morocco, was overjoyed about Trump as he explained that everyone in Morocco was joyous because of how Trump supported their sovereign rights concerning the Sahara Desert, whereas Biden/Harris canceled that support. States’ rights.

Amanda from Virginia, single, childless and a public school educator, showed how Trump derangement syndrome is affecting government employees as she threw out obscenities about the president-elect and expressed how she feared that Trump was planning to cut government spending and government employees (public school teachers are government employees).

And Bruce and Sue of London spoke for middle-class working Brits as they explained that Kamala Harris lacked the experience and the smarts to be president while Trump exhibited that he had superior executive skills and intelligence compared to Harris. They watched the debate and many of the interviews of each candidate, and then questioned how Harris could be the Democrats’ nominee without winning any state primary elections.

Those are just a few reactions out of the couple hundred people who shared their thoughts with me. From those conversations and from watching how BBC and SkyNews were covering the aftermath of the election, it’s clear that the world outside the U.S. is much like the world inside the U.S., in that the media and the people are disconnected from each other.

The foreign media can see nothing good about Trump’s win, while average working people from all over the world are rejoicing and optimistic. Those working middle-class people with families are happy, while single professional women, the “childless cat ladies,” and the elites are fit to be tied.

Can President Trump unite Americans with so many disparate views? Can the world unite with so many mutually exclusive objectives? Probably not. That is the definition of mutually exclusive. Only one outcome can occur, and there is no middle ground, no compromise.

But that is the beauty of the democratic process. Those who win get to implement their policies. A majority of American voters selected Trump to do that, so the whole world is watching Trump and the MAGA movement to see if they will make good on their promises.

Yes, the whole world is watching to see if Trump will be a “messiah” who stops all the globalist madness and wars.