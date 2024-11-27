(FOX NEWS) — A pair of North Carolina siblings believe their late father is the elusive D.B. Cooper skyjacker who infamously leaped out of an airplane with $200,000 in cash during the 1971 heist.

Chanté and Rick McCoy III claim their father, Richard McCoy Jr., is the fugitive, after allegedly finding the suspect’s parachute hidden in their home, Cowboy State Daily reported. The case remains unsolved 53 years later.

The unknown thief who used the name Dan Cooper took passengers and crew hostage aboard Northwest Orient Flight 305 before jumping out and disappearing somewhere between Seattle and Reno, Nevada. Wearing a business suit, he passed a note to the flight attendant stating he had a bomb in his briefcase and wanted her to sit with him.