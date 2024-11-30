(SCIENCE ALERT) – There’s a new contender for your holiday fireplace video. This one comes from NASA, and features rocket engines and boosters to light up your days with Space Launch System holiday cheer.

Say goodbye to the crackling logs in fireplace videos of Christmas past. We’ll miss the anticipation of the fire burning down to embers and the next log being placed in the fireplace.

Instead, we can gaze contentedly as the Space Launch System’s four RS-25 engines and pair of boosters light up our video hearths.