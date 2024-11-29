(OUTKICK) – Social media will soon be banned in Australia for kids under the age of 16 after the bill passed the Australian Senate on Thursday. In what will be a world-first law, platforms including Instagram, X, Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat will be liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts.

According to the Associated Press, Australia’s House of Representatives has yet to endorse opposition amendments made in the Senate, but that is nothing but a formality given that the Australian government has agreed they will pass. Once passed, social media platforms will have one year to work out how they can implement the ban before penalties are enforced.

Critics of the legislation believe that the ban on social media could isolate children who use the platforms for support.